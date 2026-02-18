Linda McMahon Reflects On Decades Long Friendship With Donald Trump

Linda McMahon has reflected on how a business relationship built through WWE programming eventually led her to a position inside the White House.

Speaking during a rare appearance on Going Ringside, the former WWE executive discussed her long history with Donald Trump and how their connection, which began in the world of sports entertainment, ultimately carried into politics. McMahon, who went on to serve in Trump’s administration, explained that their association dates back decades.

“It was almost 30 years ago now and we met and he was a big fan of the product of WWE and he came in he was in some of our story lines some of the highest rated storylines. We became friends and we've been friends ever since and I was honored it was the honor of a lifetime to serve in his cabinet.”

Trump’s appearances in WWE during the late 1990s and 2000s became part of some of the company’s most memorable and highest rated angles. What started as an on screen collaboration gradually developed into a lasting friendship away from the cameras.

McMahon then shared how that friendship transitioned into a formal role in government following Trump’s election victory. She recalled receiving a call shortly after he became president elect.

“Look, it was a call came from Trump Tower after he was the president-elect and I went up to talk to him and he said, ‘Look,’ he said, ‘I’ve got a novel idea. I want somebody to run the Small Business Administration to actually run a business and actually understands what it’s like for business people who are starting up, what what it is that impacts them positively and negatively.’ And he said, ‘I would like for you to consider doing it.’”

McMahon would go on to lead the Small Business Administration before later being appointed Secretary of Education. She indicated that her years overseeing WWE helped position her as a candidate who understood the realities of running and growing a company.

The conversation also explored whether politics and professional wrestling share similarities. When asked about the comparison, McMahon acknowledged the obvious differences while pointing to her current policy focused work.

“Well, clearly we don’t have a ring that we’re working in, but I’m really happy to be able to work now with AFPI. I’m the chair of the America First Policy Institute. So, we’re drafting policy. We have a sister C4 organization Americas, canvasing voters, targeting voters, talking to them, and bringing this election home for Donald J. Trump.”