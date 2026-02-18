Seth Rollins Admits Issues With CM Punk Are Far From Over

Seth Rollins has made it clear that just because he and CM Punk have shared the ring since Punk’s return, it does not mean their real life issues are behind them. While they have managed to coexist on WWE programming, Rollins admits the personal side of their history remains complicated.

During an appearance on Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe, Rollins was asked outright whether things were now good between him and Punk. His response left little room for interpretation.

“No. I wouldn’t say so. There is obviously some sort of working relationship, otherwise we wouldn’t be able to go out there and have matches, but it is so complex.”

Their issues stretch back to 2014 when Punk exited WWE and voiced sharp criticism of the company. At the time, Rollins was ascending into the main event scene and took exception to how everything unfolded. That real life tension has followed them into the present, even as they have delivered high profile matches since Punk’s comeback. Rollins acknowledged they can remain professional inside the ropes, but emotionally the damage has not simply disappeared.

“Maybe, once we’re both away from the business or retired, there might be an opportunity for a reconciliation there. It’s just so hard for me to separate the CM Punk that there is now from the CM Punk that was a really rotten friend to me ten years ago.”

Rollins suggested that time away from the spotlight could eventually open the door to repairing the relationship, though he was honest about how difficult that feels right now.

“Those wounds take time to heal. Whether or not he cares to make the effort to do that, and I care to care if he makes the effort to do that, I don’t know. Neither of us have the time for it at the moment.”