Trey Miguel To Defend TNA International Title In Immediate Rematch On Impact

Posted By: WNS Staff on Feb 18, 2026
TNA has confirmed that the TNA International Championship will be on the line once again on the upcoming episode of Impact.

At No Surrender, Trey Miguel captured the gold after defeating Channing Lorenzo Stacks to become the new International Champion. The victory marked a major moment for Miguel, but his reign will immediately be put to the test.

It has now been announced that Miguel and Stacks will meet in a rematch on the February 19 episode of Impact, with the International Championship at stake. Stacks will look to reclaim the title he just lost, while Miguel aims to prove his win was no fluke.

Adding another layer to the contest, Stacks will be accompanied to the ring by his real life fiancée Arianna Grace. Grace, who holds the TNA Knockouts World Championship and also competes in NXT, recently secured her own big victory at No Surrender by defeating Lei Ying Lee to win the title.

The updated lineup for TNA Impact on February 19 is as follows

• Elijah vs Mustafa Ali in a Guitar Casket Match

• Tessa Blanchard vs Jody Threat

• Trey Miguel vs Channing Stacks Lorenzo for the TNA International Championship

