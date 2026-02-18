Marc Mero Reveals Emotional Details Of Recent Medical Ordeal

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Marc Mero has opened up about a recent health scare that left him facing the possibility of another major surgery before ultimately receiving encouraging news.

Mero revealed in a detailed social media post that six weeks ago he underwent an echocardiogram as part of a routine follow up tied to the heart valve replacement surgery he had back in 2016 at the Cleveland Clinic. The procedure at the time saw him receive a bovine valve, which typically lasts between 10 and 15 years before another open heart operation is required.

“Sharing some incredible news. Six weeks ago I had an echocardiogram as part of my routine follow-up on the heart valve I had replaced in 2016 at the Cleveland Clinic. The valve I received is a bovine valve, and typically they last about 10–15 years before another open-heart surgery is needed. So this is always something I stay on top of.

“During that echo, they thought my aorta looked enlarged and might need immediate attention. That got my attention. Dr. Karim at Gwinnett Northside Hospital wanted a clearer picture, so I had a CT scan three weeks ago,” he further wrote. “If surgery was necessary, they would have replaced the valve at the same time since it’s been almost ten years.”

The 65 year old wrestling veteran admitted he kept the situation private, sharing the details only with his wife Malissa, close relatives, and a small circle of friends as he waited for definitive answers.

“I kept this pretty quiet. Only Malissa, close family, and a few friends knew. The seriousness of this wasn’t something I took lightly. When you hear words like ‘enlarged aorta’ and ‘possible surgery,’ it changes the air in the room. It’s sobering to know that one appointment, one conversation, could determine whether you’re facing another open-heart procedure. The anticipation wasn’t dramatic on the outside, but inside it was constant. Quiet. Heavy. Real.”

As he prepared for the follow up appointment to discuss the CT scan results, Mero described the emotional weight of the drive and the waiting room experience, particularly with a long awaited honeymoon just two months away.

“My appointment was at 2:00 p.m., about an hour from home. Every mile of that drive felt longer than it should have. They placed me in a small waiting room, and even though the doctor came in within 20 to 30 minutes, it honestly felt like hours. When your heart is involved, time stretches. The last thing I want right now is to have my chest opened again, replace the valve, and repair my aorta. Especially with our long awaited honeymoon just two months away.

“When Dr. Karim walked in, he was his usual upbeat self. We shook hands, made small talk, and inside I’m thinking, just tell me. What do I need to do? Then he smiled and said, ‘The CT scan shows your valve is still functioning great. We do not need to repair your aorta. Keep doing exactly what you’re doing. You’re in excellent condition.’”

Mero ultimately received the all clear, avoiding further surgery for now. He closed his message with a note of gratitude, writing, “Malissa and I thank God for answered prayers.”