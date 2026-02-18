Swerve Strickland Fires Back At Booker T Over Bad Habits Comment

Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland has addressed recent remarks made by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T regarding his influence on rising talent Je’Von Evans.

The exchange began after Booker T discussed Evans on his Hall of Fame podcast, referencing comments Strickland had previously made about the young star looking up to him. Booker acknowledged that Evans likely grew up watching performers such as Strickland but added that influence comes with responsibility.

“I heard Swerve Strickland talk about Je’Von Evans, and Evans probably grew up watching guys like him, and that’s true. So you’ve got to figure out how to get rid of those bad habits.”

After Ringside News circulated the quote online, Strickland reacted in a subtle but pointed way. Rather than firing off a lengthy rebuttal, he reshared the post and wrote, “(Trademarks ‘BAD HABITS’).” When one fan suggested that Strickland had influenced more people than Booker T, Strickland quickly responded, “Not true.”

Instead of escalating the situation into a war of words, Strickland pivoted to promotion, spotlighting his AEW x Reebok sneaker collaboration. When a social media user took a jab at Booker T in response to the shoe ad, writing, “How many pairs of shoes do Booker T go through a year tap dancing for WWE,” Strickland kept things light, replying, “If he needs a new pair he can borrow mine.”

The tension between Strickland and Booker T is not new. The two have traded subtle shots for more than a year. During an interview with VladTV, Strickland previously discussed Booker T’s experiences in WWE and alleged that a racial slur had been used in front of him during the Vince McMahon era. Following AEW Dynasty, Strickland also led a “F*** Booker T” chant, further intensifying the friction.