AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight Features TBS Championship Match

Willow Nightingale is set to put her AEW TBS Championship on the line tonight as Dynamite rolls into Sacramento.

Nightingale captured the title from Mercedes Moné on the New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite, bringing an end to Moné’s near 600 day reign. Since that career defining win, she has made one successful defense, turning back Julia Hart to solidify her position at the top of the division.

Now, she faces a much steeper challenge.

AEW confirmed ahead of the February 18, 2026 broadcast that Nightingale will defend her championship in a four way contest against Marina Shafir, Megan Bayne and Mina Shirakawa. The announcement came via the company’s official social media channels just hours before the show.

Shafir recently competed on Collision alongside Wheeler Yuta, while Shirakawa scored a victory over Viva Van on the same card. Bayne enters the match with momentum of her own as she continues to establish herself as a powerhouse threat in the women’s division.

The bout marks Nightingale’s second defense in her current reign, but she is juggling more than just singles gold. She also reigns as one half of the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions alongside Harley Cameron. Together, the duo known as the Babes of Wrath made history by defeating Mercedes Moné and Athena in the tournament finals to crown the inaugural champions.

Their tag title run will soon be tested as well. Nightingale and Cameron are scheduled to defend against Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford, collectively known as MegaBad, at AEW Grand Slam Australia.

Adding to the momentum, Nightingale recently re signed with AEW and made it clear she intends to continue her dominance as TBS Champion while also eyeing a future shot at the ROH Women’s World Championship.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite takes place at the Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, California. The updated lineup for the show is as follows:

• AEW TBS Championship Four Way Match: Willow Nightingale defends against Marina Shafir, Megan Bayne and Mina Shirakawa

• Kenny Omega vs Swerve Strickland

• MJF and Hangman Page face to face segment

• The television debut of the Brawling Birds

