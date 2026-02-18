Chris Jericho’s AEW Contract Believed To Be Frozen Amid Ongoing Absence

Chris Jericho’s contract status with AEW has reportedly become a talking point behind the scenes, with a new update suggesting his deal may not have quietly expired as once expected.

According to a report from Fightful Select, there is a belief among people close to both Jericho and AEW that the company opted to freeze his contract after he stepped away from television early last year. While his agreement had originally been slated to run through the end of 2025, Jericho remains featured on AEW’s official roster page, indicating he is still technically under contract.

Fightful Select has reportedly reached out to AEW on multiple occasions seeking confirmation regarding Jericho’s status but has not received an official response. Traditionally, AEW issues an internal memo when a talent departs the company. No such notice has surfaced, further fueling speculation that his deal remains active despite his absence from television.

Questions about Jericho’s future intensified late last year when it was reported that WWE had presented him with an offer centered around a retirement storyline. Not long after, Jericho commented publicly that he was fairly certain he would still be wrestling somewhere in 2026. Despite the reported interest, he was not included in creative discussions for the Royal Rumble or the Raw Netflix anniversary special earlier this year, largely due to his ongoing contractual ties to AEW.

A cornerstone of AEW since its launch in 2019, Jericho last appeared on television in April 2025. During that appearance, he informed his Learning Tree allies Big Bill and Bryan Keith that he would be stepping away for a period of time. Outside the ring, Jericho is currently touring the United Kingdom with his band Fozzy throughout February 2026.

Should Jericho ultimately become a free agent, many within the wrestling world expect him to make his way back to WWE for one final run that could culminate in a Hall of Fame induction. Jericho has previously stated that he would be open to returning to the promotion where he built much of his legacy. For now, however, the former world champion remains listed under the AEW banner as uncertainty surrounds the status of his reportedly frozen deal.