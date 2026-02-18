WWE Announces Clash In Italy As First Ever Premium Live Event In The Country

WWE is expanding its international footprint in a major way this summer, officially confirming that Italy will host its first ever Premium Live Event as part of a sweeping multi country tour across Europe.

WWE issued the following press release announcing Clash in Italy and the full details of its upcoming European dates.

WWE ANNOUNCES CLASH IN ITALY HEADED TO TURIN ON SUNDAY, MAY 31

First WWE Premium Live Event in Italy will take place at Turin’s Inalpi Arena as WWE Embarks on Major European Tour

WWE European Summer Tour Will Visit Italy, Spain, France, Portugal and U.K. with Raw broadcasting from Turin, Paris and London and SmackDown emanating from Barcelona and Bologna

Fans Can Now Register for Presale Access by Visiting https://www.wwe.com/wweliveeurope

February 18, 2026 – WWE today announced that the first ever Premium Live Event to be held in Italy, Clash in Italy, will emanate from the Inalpi Arena in Turin on Sunday, May 31, 2026. The landmark event will serve as a centerpiece of the WWE European Summer Tour, which will see WWE Superstars travel across Italy, Spain, France, Portugal and the United Kingdom.

In addition to Clash in Italy, Monday Night Raw will broadcast from Turin’s Inalpi Arena on Monday, June 1. The red brand will then air live from the Accor Arena in Paris on Monday, June 8, followed by a special event at the O2 Arena in London on Monday, June 22.

Meanwhile, Friday Night SmackDown will head to the Olimpic Arena Badalona in Barcelona on Friday, May 29, before returning to Italy for a broadcast at the Unipol Arena in Bologna on Friday, June 5.

Pre sale opportunities for the WWE European Summer Tour, including Clash in Italy, begin Wednesday, March 11. General ticket sales will open Friday, March 13. Fans can register now for pre sale access by visiting https://www.wwe.com/wweliveeurope.

Full WWE European Summer Tour Schedule

Friday, May 29

Barcelona, Spain

Friday Night SmackDown

Olimpic Arena Badalona

Sunday, May 31

Turin, Italy

Clash in Italy

Inalpi Arena

Monday, June 1

Turin, Italy

Monday Night Raw

Inalpi Arena

Tuesday, June 2

Strasbourg, France

WWE European Summer Tour

Zénith de Strasbourg

Wednesday, June 3

Lisbon, Portugal

WWE European Summer Tour

MEO Arena

Thursday, June 4

Madrid, Spain

WWE European Summer Tour

Palacio Vistalegre

Friday, June 5

Bologna, Italy

Friday Night SmackDown

Unipol Arena

Saturday, June 6

Rome, Italy

WWE European Summer Tour

Palazzo dello Sport

Sunday, June 7

Florence, Italy

WWE European Summer Tour

Nelson Mandela Forum

Monday, June 8

Paris, France

Monday Night Raw

Accor Arena

Monday, June 22

London, U.K.

Monday Night Raw

O2 Arena

Fans attending these events will see top WWE Superstars including World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes, Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill, World Tag Team Champions The Usos, GUNTHER, Sami Zayn, Liv Morgan and more.

Further announcements regarding ticket details and broadcast information are expected in the coming weeks.