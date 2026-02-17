Dave Meltzer Addresses Warner Bros. Discovery Stake In AEW

A significant development surrounding All Elite Wrestling has confirmed that Warner Bros. Discovery holds a minority ownership stake in the promotion. The detail emerged through a CNN report analyzing AEW’s expanding media presence, effectively putting to rest speculation that has followed the company since its launch in 2019.

The discussion gained renewed attention amid a busy stretch for AEW that has included Grand Slam Australia, several championship changes, and wider conversation surrounding Brody King and chants heard at recent live events. While rumors regarding outside ownership have circulated for years, this marks the first clear confirmation tied to a mainstream business report.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer indicated the news was hardly a surprise within industry circles.

“The stuff about the ownership, I mean, I pretty much knew this in 2019, but not for sure,” Meltzer said. “And Tony would never admit to it, but he would never deny it.”

He further detailed the company’s ownership framework, emphasizing that operational authority remains with the Khan family.

“But it’s, I mean, we know from filing papers that over 90% of the company is owned by Tony, Shad Khan, and Shanna Khan, who’s Tony’s sister,” Meltzer explained. “But Tony has 100% of the voting power, decision making power. But they are a minority owner, which is probably a smart thing. I think it’s helped them in…there is a reason the company has, besides just television ratings, they have a reason to want them to be successful in their company.”

According to Meltzer’s comments, while Warner Bros. Discovery maintains an equity position, decision making authority remains centralized under Tony Khan. The structure suggests that the media giant has a vested interest in AEW’s long term growth beyond a standard television rights arrangement.

From a broader business standpoint, the confirmation reframes the partnership between AEW and its primary broadcast distributor. Rather than functioning solely as a content provider for television programming, AEW’s relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery appears to align incentives at the ownership level while preserving creative and operational control within existing leadership.