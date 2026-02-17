×
MLW Confirms Philadelphia Return This June

Posted By: WNS Staff on Feb 17, 2026
MLW issued the following:

MAJOR LEAGUE WRESTLING ANNOUNCES TWO-NIGHT PHILADELPHIA SPECTACULAR JUNE 12 & 13 AT 2300 ARENA

Fueled by Danny McBride’s Don Gato Tequila, Philly Return Features MLW Fusion TV Tapings and MLW’s Signature Event “Summer of the Beasts”

Major League Wrestling (MLW), one of the fastest-growing wrestling companies in the world, storms back into Philadelphia for the first time in more than two years with two nights of combat at the historic 2300 Arena on June 12 & 13.

This double-header delivers two stacked nights of action, serving as a national TV taping for the new season of MLW Fusion and showcasing MLW’s signature event, Summer of the Beasts, both fueled by Danny McBride’s Don Gato Tequila.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 27 at 10:00 a.m. ET at MLW2300.com, with seats starting at just $15. Fans will experience the intensity live with appearances by newly crowned MLW World Heavyweight Champion Killer Kross, Shotzi, Matt Riddle, and the ruthless international cabal known as CONTRA Unit.

MLW’s roots in the City of Brotherly Love run deep, dating back more than two decades to the company’s debut event, Genesis, in June 2002 at the 2300 Arena, making this return also a celebration of MLW’s 24th Anniversary.

The event will also feature a special appearance by Don Gato, as MLW and Don Gato Tequila continue their high-energy partnership in bringing fans an unforgettable live experience.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company based out of Charleston, SC, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates live events in major markets, including New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

For more information visit MLW.com and follow MLW on X, Instagram and YouTube.

