×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

Bianca Belair Shares Early Morning Rehab Update Following Surgery

Posted By: WNS Staff on Feb 17, 2026
Bianca Belair Shares Early Morning Rehab Update Following Surgery

Bianca Belair has provided an update on her recovery after undergoing surgery to repair a finger injury that has kept her out of action for an extended period.

The former Women’s World Champion has not competed since WrestleMania 41, where she suffered multiple breaks to her finger during a Triple Threat match for the WWE Women’s World Championship against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. The bout marked her last in ring appearance before stepping away to address the lingering damage.

On February 17, 2026, Belair shared a glimpse into her recovery via Instagram Stories, revealing she had already begun rehabilitation just one day after the procedure.

“7AM. Therapy. 1st day after surgery… Now why it have to be at 7 am?!!” she wrote.

Belair previously explained that the injury involved a crushed knuckle and joint, which occurred when Ripley came down on her hand during the high profile title match. Although the expected recovery window was initially set at eight to twelve weeks, setbacks along the way ultimately kept her sidelined far longer than anticipated.

While she did make an appearance as a special guest referee at Evolution, she has yet to step back into the ring for an official match.

There had been internal expectations within WWE that Belair would factor into plans for WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas this April. The recent surgery was viewed as an important step toward clearing her for competition, though it remains to be seen whether the timing affects those potential plans.

We continue to wish her well as she works toward a full return.

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 17th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Sacramento, California

Feb. 18th 2026

#dynamite

WWE EVOLVE

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 18th 2026

#evolve

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Sunrise, Florida

Feb. 20th 2026

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Oceanside, California

Feb. 21st 2026

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Atlanta, Georgia

Feb. 23rd 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 24th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Denver, Colorado

Feb. 25th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Denver, Colorado

Feb. 25th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Louisville, Kentucky

Feb. 27th 2026

#smackdown

WWE Elimination Chamber 2026

Chicago, Illinois

Feb. 28th 2026

#elimination chamber

WWE Monday Night RAW

Indianapolis, Indiana

Mar. 2nd 2026

#raw

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy