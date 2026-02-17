Bianca Belair Shares Early Morning Rehab Update Following Surgery

Bianca Belair has provided an update on her recovery after undergoing surgery to repair a finger injury that has kept her out of action for an extended period.

The former Women’s World Champion has not competed since WrestleMania 41, where she suffered multiple breaks to her finger during a Triple Threat match for the WWE Women’s World Championship against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. The bout marked her last in ring appearance before stepping away to address the lingering damage.

On February 17, 2026, Belair shared a glimpse into her recovery via Instagram Stories, revealing she had already begun rehabilitation just one day after the procedure.

“7AM. Therapy. 1st day after surgery… Now why it have to be at 7 am?!!” she wrote.

Belair previously explained that the injury involved a crushed knuckle and joint, which occurred when Ripley came down on her hand during the high profile title match. Although the expected recovery window was initially set at eight to twelve weeks, setbacks along the way ultimately kept her sidelined far longer than anticipated.

While she did make an appearance as a special guest referee at Evolution, she has yet to step back into the ring for an official match.

There had been internal expectations within WWE that Belair would factor into plans for WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas this April. The recent surgery was viewed as an important step toward clearing her for competition, though it remains to be seen whether the timing affects those potential plans.

We continue to wish her well as she works toward a full return.