Liv Morgan Clarifies Comments On Online Criticism

Liv Morgan has addressed the reaction to her recent comments about online criticism, making it clear that her words were not intended as a slight toward WWE fans.

Earlier this month, Morgan explained that she does not pay attention to outside opinions unless they come from someone directly involved in her career. That remark sparked discussion online, but she expanded on it during an appearance on the Battleground Podcast, stressing that her supporters still matter to her.

“That’s not to say that I don’t care about my supporters or the people that watch the product,” Morgan said. “But pertaining to online criticism, yeah, I do not care. I don’t care about what you have to say. I care about, obviously, what Triple H thinks, my boss. My producers. My peers involved. And whomever I’m seeking guidance for or advice for after the fact. And that could be various people, or no one.”

The 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble winner explained that taste is subjective and that even the best performances will not resonate with everyone.

“But, yeah, I just feel like what is that saying? It could be the yummiest, juiciest, most delicious peach in the world, but there’s still someone that doesn’t like peaches. And that’s okay. I don’t care, not out of disrespect, I just don’t care, just because I understand that not everyone’s going to like everything. So I’m okay with that,” Morgan stated.

Morgan’s road to WrestleMania 42 continues to heat up. She is set to challenge either Stephanie Vaquer or Jade Cargill on the grand stage, depending on which champion she ultimately chooses. A tense confrontation unfolded on WWE Raw at the FedExForum, where Vaquer’s words appeared to visibly shake Morgan in the ring.

The situation has become even more personal in recent weeks, especially after Vaquer slapped Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio, who has been closely aligned with Morgan.