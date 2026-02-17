×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

Liv Morgan Clarifies Comments On Online Criticism

Posted By: WNS Staff on Feb 17, 2026
Liv Morgan Clarifies Comments On Online Criticism

Liv Morgan has addressed the reaction to her recent comments about online criticism, making it clear that her words were not intended as a slight toward WWE fans.

Earlier this month, Morgan explained that she does not pay attention to outside opinions unless they come from someone directly involved in her career. That remark sparked discussion online, but she expanded on it during an appearance on the Battleground Podcast, stressing that her supporters still matter to her.

“That’s not to say that I don’t care about my supporters or the people that watch the product,” Morgan said. “But pertaining to online criticism, yeah, I do not care. I don’t care about what you have to say. I care about, obviously, what Triple H thinks, my boss. My producers. My peers involved. And whomever I’m seeking guidance for or advice for after the fact. And that could be various people, or no one.”

The 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble winner explained that taste is subjective and that even the best performances will not resonate with everyone.

“But, yeah, I just feel like what is that saying? It could be the yummiest, juiciest, most delicious peach in the world, but there’s still someone that doesn’t like peaches. And that’s okay. I don’t care, not out of disrespect, I just don’t care, just because I understand that not everyone’s going to like everything. So I’m okay with that,” Morgan stated.

Morgan’s road to WrestleMania 42 continues to heat up. She is set to challenge either Stephanie Vaquer or Jade Cargill on the grand stage, depending on which champion she ultimately chooses. A tense confrontation unfolded on WWE Raw at the FedExForum, where Vaquer’s words appeared to visibly shake Morgan in the ring.

The situation has become even more personal in recent weeks, especially after Vaquer slapped Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio, who has been closely aligned with Morgan.

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 17th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Sacramento, California

Feb. 18th 2026

#dynamite

WWE EVOLVE

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 18th 2026

#evolve

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Sunrise, Florida

Feb. 20th 2026

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Oceanside, California

Feb. 21st 2026

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Atlanta, Georgia

Feb. 23rd 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 24th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Denver, Colorado

Feb. 25th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Denver, Colorado

Feb. 25th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Louisville, Kentucky

Feb. 27th 2026

#smackdown

WWE Elimination Chamber 2026

Chicago, Illinois

Feb. 28th 2026

#elimination chamber

WWE Monday Night RAW

Indianapolis, Indiana

Mar. 2nd 2026

#raw

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy