Booker T Blasts Dave Meltzer After 2025 Worst Television Announcer Vote

Booker T has responded publicly after being named Worst Television Announcer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s 2025 Year-End Awards, and he did not hold back when addressing Dave Meltzer.

The longtime WWE personality received 516 votes in the category, finishing well ahead of the other names listed. Speaking on the February 17, 2026 edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker made it clear that he does not put any stock into the award or the publication behind it. He dismissed the entire situation from the outset.

“For an award like this to be out there, it’s asinine. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has somehow finagled his way into being called a wrestling historian. Something like this is redundant. It makes no sense.”

Booker went on to suggest that the voting had little to do with his performance behind the desk and more to do with personal history. He referenced a past encounter with Meltzer during a Jericho Cruise, claiming tensions between the two date back to that moment.

“Me personally, I don’t take it as a knock. That’s just Dave Meltzer taking a shot at me, probably because of what happened at the Jericho Cruise. I cornered Meltzer and told him I would rip his ears off his body. That’s what I said, and Dave was quite frightened. I’m sure if Dave sees me publicly, he’ll walk around his surroundings carefully. He’s not someone I like. I don’t want to go there.”

The WWE Hall of Famer did not stop there. He questioned the legitimacy of the awards themselves and took issue with the perception of independence, particularly pointing to AEW’s presence across multiple categories.

“But Meltzer is literally a scoundrel of an individual. He’s a guy who’s sucking the life out of the business. All the awards being AEW, it makes no sense. This is supposed to be an independent journalist. That’s where the line is drawn. For me, it doesn’t bother me at all. I appreciate people coming to my defense and shining light on what I do. Pro wrestling is a universal language, and for me to get down in the mud with someone like the Wrestling Observer is just useless. The people whose careers have launched because I put a spotlight on them know what I’m talking about when it comes to what it takes to get to the next level. I don’t take it as a knock at all.”