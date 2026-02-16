Backstage Update On The IInspiration’s AEW Signing

The IInspiration are officially locked in with All Elite Wrestling, and new details have emerged regarding their status with the company.

Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay made their AEW debut over the weekend at a live House Rules event, where they confirmed in front of the crowd that they are now part of the roster. According to Fightful Select, the duo agreed to multi year contracts, with sources noting their move to AEW had effectively been expected for several weeks.

Prior to signing, the pair had been competing for TNA Wrestling. Their final appearance came on the premiere episode of Impact on AMC, where they lost the Knockouts Tag Team Championships to The Elegance Brand. At the time, there were reports suggesting interest from multiple promotions in bringing the former IIconics in. Fightful adds that their exit from TNA was handled on good terms.

After being released by WWE in 2021, Lee and McKay rebuilt their momentum in TNA, capturing the Knockouts Tag Team Titles on multiple occasions. They later stepped away from the ring for an indefinite hiatus before returning at last year’s Against All Odds event to resume their run with the company.

Their arrival adds further depth to AEW’s growing women’s division. During AEW Grand Slam Australia, the promotion also confirmed the signing of Lena Kross, who aligned herself with Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford following her shocking post match attack.

With multi year deals secured and momentum on their side, The IInspiration now begin a new chapter under the AEW banner.