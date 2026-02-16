AEW Confirms Three New Dynamite Dates For April 2026

All Elite Wrestling has officially expanded its April touring schedule, confirming three new stops across the United States for upcoming episodes of All Elite Wrestling programming.

The company revealed that episodes of AEW Dynamite will take place in Washington, Oregon, and Virginia in April 2026. Two of those dates will also feature tapings for AEW Collision, while one will serve as a standalone Dynamite broadcast.

Full schedule details are as follows:

• Wednesday, April 15: Dynamite and Collision at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington

• Wednesday, April 22: Dynamite and Collision at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon

• Wednesday, April 29: Dynamite at EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

Tickets for all three events will go on sale to the general public next Monday, February 23.

The April run comes shortly after AEW presents AEW Dynasty, scheduled for April 12 in Vancouver, British Columbia. The April 15 episode in Everett is expected to focus heavily on the fallout from that pay per view.

Before the promotion heads into that stretch, AEW returns to the road following its recent Australian events. Dynamite takes place this Wednesday in Sacramento, California, with Collision set for Oceanside, California on Saturday.

The company is also building toward AEW Revolution, which is scheduled for March 15 in Los Angeles, placing the promotion firmly on the road to one of its marquee spring pay per views.