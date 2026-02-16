WWE Confirms Two New Segments For Tonight’s Raw

WWE heads to Memphis, Tennessee tonight with fresh additions announced for Monday Night Raw, as several top names are set to address the WWE Universe ahead of a pivotal stretch on the road to WrestleMania 42.

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk is scheduled to take the microphone as he prepares for a massive few weeks. Punk will first defend his title against Finn Bálor at Elimination Chamber in Chicago on February 28. Should he make it through that challenge, he is slated to put the championship on the line against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42.

WWE.com previewed Punk’s appearance with the following:

“World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk takes to the mic tonight as he prepares for two huge title defenses: Finn Bálor at WWE Elimination Chamber and, if he can overcome The Prince of The Judgment Day, Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

Don’t miss The Second City Saint tonight at 8 ET/5 PT on Raw on Netflix.”

Also set for tonight is 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan. After recent heated encounters with Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer on Raw and WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill on SmackDown, Morgan will address the fans as she weighs her championship decision for WrestleMania.

WWE.com wrote about Morgan’s segment:

“2026 Women’s Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan has had volatile confrontations with Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer on Raw and with WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill on SmackDown.

Tonight, Morgan returns to Monday Night Raw and, as always, both Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio and all-out chaos promise to come with her.

Don’t miss all the action on Raw at 8 ET/5 PT on Netflix.”

The show takes place at the FedExForum in Memphis.

Updated WWE Raw lineup for February 16:

• Elimination Chamber qualifying match: Gunther vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Dominik Mysterio

• Elimination Chamber qualifying match: Bayley vs. Asuka vs. Nattie

• CM Punk addresses his upcoming matches against Finn Bálor and Roman Reigns

• Women’s Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan addresses the WWE Universe

• AJ Lee appears ahead of challenging Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber