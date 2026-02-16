WWE WrestleMania 41 Shatters All-Time Pro Wrestling Gate Record

WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas set a new benchmark for the industry, rewriting the record books with the highest ticket sales revenue in professional wrestling history.

According to data obtained by POST Wrestling from live event trade publication Pollstar, the two-night spectacle generated a staggering $66,074,558 in ticket sales. Each night brought in roughly $33 million, eclipsing every previous pro wrestling event even when adjusted for inflation.

Held at Allegiant Stadium on April 19 and 20, the blockbuster weekend moved 113,412 tickets. The stadium authority reported attendance figures of 58,538 for Night 1 and 60,103 for Night 2, bringing the combined turnout to 118,641 fans across both evenings.

Revenue between the two nights appears to have been nearly even, though Sunday may have edged out Saturday slightly. That pattern would mirror WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, where Night 1 generated $17,656,965 and Night 2 pulled in $18,433,325.

Night 1 in Las Vegas was headlined by Seth Rollins defeating Roman Reigns and CM Punk in a triple threat match. The following evening concluded with John Cena capturing the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes. Together, the two Las Vegas gates now stand as the highest inflation-adjusted figures in pro wrestling history.

Prior to this milestone, Night 2 of WrestleMania 40 held the record for the largest gate in real-time dollars. When accounting for inflation, WrestleMania 32 in 2016 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, previously topped the list. Its $17.3 million gate would equal approximately $23 million today. Both nights in Las Vegas surpassed that benchmark by nearly $10 million each.

The historic numbers were fueled in part by elevated ticket pricing, reflecting WWE and parent company TKO’s strategy of aligning WrestleMania with the pricing model of major concerts and UFC events. The average ticket for WrestleMania 41 was approximately $635, nearly double the average from the previous year in Philadelphia.

Beyond the box office, WWE also secured a $5 million site fee from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. The company further benefited from $4.2 million in tax credits through Nevada’s film incentive program, bringing total incentives tied to the event to around $9.2 million.

WrestleMania weekend also delivered strong numbers for surrounding events in Las Vegas. SmackDown on April 18 generated $2.5 million in ticket sales. NXT Stand & Deliver brought in $924,000, while the Raw after WrestleMania on April 21 produced $3.48 million.