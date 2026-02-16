WWE 2K26 Reveals Major MyGM Mode Overhaul With New Immortal Difficulty And Expanded Match Types

2K Games has rolled out a new Ringside Report for WWE 2K26, offering an in depth look at sweeping upgrades coming to MyGM mode. From tougher difficulty settings to expanded match rules and a larger pool of General Managers, this year’s edition looks set to deliver a more layered and strategic experience.

GM Season And Budget Overhaul

One of the biggest structural changes comes with season length. The standard MyGM season has now been extended to 50 weeks, giving players more time to build rivalries and shape their brand’s legacy.

Budgets have also been adjusted. Players can now choose from five starting budget options, ranging from 3 million dollars to 7 million dollars, with 5 million serving as the default. The increased financial flexibility is designed to accommodate larger rosters, which are now expected to average between 20 and 35 superstars per brand.

For those looking for an even steeper challenge, a brand new Immortal difficulty setting has been introduced. This mode raises both gameplay and AI difficulty beyond the existing Extreme level.

Another community driven tweak sees the booking timer remain paused at the start of each in game week. Players must now manually start the timer, allowing for more careful planning before locking in matches and promos.

Expanded Match Types And Rules

MyGM has received a major boost in match variety. Players can now book 5 way, 6 way, and 8 way matches, along with new team formats including 3 vs 3, 4 vs 4, Triple Threat Tag, and Fatal Four Way Tag.

Handicap matches have also expanded, with 1 vs 2, 1 vs 3, and 1 vs 4 options now available.

In addition, several new stipulations have been added to weekly booking:

• Ladder Match

• Battle Royal

• Bloodline Rules

• I Quit

• Inferno

• Dumpster

• 3 Stages of Hell

These additions significantly broaden creative options when structuring weekly shows.

Bigger General Manager Lineup

The GM roster has grown to 20 selectable options, including three new additions:

• Bobby Heenan

• Stacy Keibler

• Anonymous General Manager

For the first time, playable superstars who serve as GMs, such as CM Punk, can be drafted to a roster without restrictions. This allows a character to function as both the brand’s General Manager and an active competitor.

Players can also randomize both their GM and brand selection, adding an unpredictable element to each new save file.

Premier Live Events Return And Expand

MyGM will once again feature a wide range of Premier Live Events.

Returning PLEs include:

• Backlash

• Hell in a Cell

• Money in the Bank

• Summer Slam

• WrestleMania

New additions this year include:

• Clash at Paris

• Crown Jewel

• Battleground

• Evolution

• Great American Bash

• Halloween Havoc

• Night of Champions

• No Mercy

• Worlds Collide

• Survivor Series War Games

• Elimination Chamber

Strategic Enhancements

Several new gameplay layers are designed to deepen strategy.

Double booking is now possible, allowing a superstar to cut a promo and compete in a match on the same show. Doing so further reduces that performer’s stamina cost.

Custom championships are supported in offline MyGM, giving players full control over title designs across brands.

Power Cards have also been updated. They can now be traded during specific trade weeks. Players may also disable the Power Card Store entirely, meaning cards must be earned through objectives and perks instead of being purchased.

WWE 2K26 launches on March 13, 2026, with early access beginning March 6 for those who purchase premium editions.