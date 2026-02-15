Eric Bischoff Responds To WWE Being Called “The MAGA Company”

Eric Bischoff is pushing back against the online narrative labeling WWE as “the MAGA company,” dismissing the criticism as exaggerated and driven by internet chatter rather than reality.

Speaking on his podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer pointed to the company’s track record of mainstream crossover appeal as evidence that the branding does not hold up under scrutiny.

“Isn’t the fact that it was WWE who introduced Bad Bunny to the mainstream American audience in a bigger way than anybody outside the music industry? How can we say that? How can we arrive at the conclusion that WWE is one way or another when, in fact, they’re giving both sides of the equation great entertainment?

If all they would do is book hardcore conservative country acts , yeah, okay. But that’s not the case. They’re not doing that.”

Bischoff suggested the narrative is less about genuine concern and more about generating online engagement. According to him, the controversy thrives because it fuels debate across social media platforms and wrestling forums.

“I don’t know. I think people are trying to make more out of this because it’s good commentary. It’s good clickbait. It’s great podcast conversation. I think it’s just a lot of freaking cheap noise.

Yeah, cheap heat in wrestling , which is why it’s considered cheap heat, because it’s so freaking easy to get. It has no value. This is kind of like cheap content.

And I think the internet wrestling community is creating it because now they have something new to fight about, make fun of each other over, and accuse each other of horrific things. Now we can do that and talk about wrestling at the same time. That’s what all this is.

I think it’s a sad commentary, is what it really is.”