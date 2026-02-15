AEW House Rules Brisbane Results And Surprises

AEW returned to Australia for a special House Rules live event in Brisbane, just 24 hours after staging Grand Slam Australia in Sydney. The non televised card featured title matches, surprise segments and continued fallout from the previous night.

Wheeler Yuta opened the show against Adam Brooks and competed while covering his newly shaved head with a beanie following the events at Grand Slam. Yuta countered a Swanton Bomb attempt and connected with a Busaiku Knee to secure the win. Afterward, he grabbed a microphone and declared that nobody would remove the beanie from his head. That brought out Mark Briscoe, who accepted an impromptu challenge.

Briscoe defeated Yuta in the unscheduled bout. During the match, Briscoe yanked the beanie off Yuta’s head, drawing a loud reaction from the Brisbane crowd. He finished Yuta with the Jay Driller. After the bell, Briscoe attempted to toss the beanie into the audience, but Yuta quickly snatched it back and retreated.

The IInspiration picked up a quick victory over Aysha and Frankie P in a short tag team contest. Following the match, they told the audience they were officially All Elite and issued an open challenge. The Brawling Birds answered the call, but The IInspiration chose to leave the ringside area instead of engaging.

Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor teamed up to defeat Charli Evans and Kyla Knight. The Brawling Birds later used the Hart Attack as their finishing move in their own appearance on the card.

In six man action, Hangman Page joined forces with Brody King and Robbie Eagles to take on Aussie Open and MJF. Eagles scored the decisive pinfall on Mark Davis to give his team the win in front of the hometown fans.

The AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championships were defended as The Babes of Wrath, Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale, faced Sisters of Sin, Julia Hart and Skye Blue, and MegaBad, Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford, in a three way bout. At one point, Ford appeared to pin Cameron while Cameron’s foot rested on the rope. Lena Kross, positioned in MegaBad’s corner, shoved Cameron’s foot off, leading to confusion. The match was restarted, and Cameron quickly pinned Ford to retain the titles.

The Outrunners defeated The Velocities in tag team competition. Dalton Castle joined The Outrunners in the ring to celebrate, but the moment was cut short when Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita appeared. An impromptu match followed, with Takeshita defeating Castle.

The main event saw Toni Storm and Orange Cassidy defeat Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir. Wheeler Yuta interfered during the match and attacked Storm, but Mina Shirakawa and Mark Briscoe rushed out, stole Yuta’s beanie and chased him backstage. Storm later planted Shafir with a piledriver to secure the victory. After the match, Storm invited several of AEW’s Australian stars to the ring to celebrate with the Brisbane crowd, sending the fans home on a high note.

AEW House Rules in Brisbane ended with Toni Storm, Harley Cameron, Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis & Robbie Eagles doing the NUTBUSH dance in the ring!



ALL AUSSIES IN THE HOUSE. 🇦🇺

Toni Storm, Harley Cameron, Robbie Eagles, Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher end the show doing the nutbush. Aussie tradition.