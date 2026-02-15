WWE NXT Star Tony D’Angelo Shares Big Personal News

Tony D’Angelo is about to step into a brand new role outside the ring. The WWE NXT standout and his wife have revealed they are expecting their first child together.

On Saturday, February 14, Isabella Borini shared the news on social media, giving fans a glimpse into the couple’s next chapter. Borini, who previously competed in track and soccer, uploaded a heartfelt video that included ultrasound images of their baby. Alongside the clip, she wrote, “Half of you + Half of me.”

The post quickly drew attention across the wrestling world, with several WWE names chiming in to celebrate the news. Trick Williams, Lash Legend, and Austin Romero were among those who offered their congratulations in the comments, sending support to the growing family.

Inside the ring, D’Angelo has built an impressive résumé during his time in NXT. He is a former NXT North American Champion, a two time NXT Tag Team Champion, and has also captured the NXT Heritage Cup. His presence has remained strong on the brand in recent weeks.

After being reintroduced to television by former NXT General Manager Ava Raine, the self proclaimed Don of NXT has once again become a central figure in storylines. He is currently set to compete against Cutler James on the February 17 episode of NXT.

Congratulations to Tony D’Angelo and Isabella Borini as they prepare to welcome their first child.