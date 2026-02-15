The IInspiration Officially Sign With AEW After Surprise Debut

Former WWE and TNA tag team champions The IInspiration, Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay, have officially arrived in AEW.

After wrapping up their run with TNA last month, talk quickly turned to where the popular duo would land next. With AEW heading to Sydney for Grand Slam Australia, many fans were convinced the former Knockouts World Tag Team Champions would resurface at the Qudos Bank Arena. When they did not appear during the February 14 broadcast, some online were left wondering if plans had changed.

As it turns out, their debut was simply a matter of timing.

Just hours after Grand Slam Australia went off the air, Lee and McKay made their first appearance under the AEW banner at an AEW House Rules live event in Brisbane, Australia. The surprise outing marked their first match since the January 15 episode of TNA Impact and instantly energized the live crowd in attendance.

In their debut bout, The IInspiration squared off against Frankie B and Aysha. Aysha had drawn attention during the Grand Slam Australia broadcast thanks to a viral ringside moment involving Andrade El Idolo, adding an extra layer of familiarity for fans following the weekend’s events.

Lee and McKay did not miss a step inside the ring, picking up the victory in convincing fashion. After the match, the duo addressed the crowd and made it official, declaring themselves “officially All Elite.”

With their arrival now confirmed, AEW’s women’s tag team scene just gained a high profile and experienced tandem with championship pedigree across multiple promotions.