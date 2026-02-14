AEW Grand Slam 2025 Australia Results

AEW delivered a historic night in front of a red hot crowd as Grand Slam Australia took over the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. The event marked the promotion’s first major show in the country and featured multiple championship clashes, along with a decisive bout to determine the next challenger for the AEW World Championship.

The headline attraction saw MJF put the AEW World Championship on the line against Brody King in a physical main event encounter. The atmosphere was electric before the opening bell, with the Sydney crowd loudly making their presence felt during introductions. King pushed the champion to his limits with his power offense, but MJF once again found a way to survive, retaining the gold and continuing his reign at the top.

A new challenger emerged earlier in the night when “Hangman” Adam Page defeated Andrade El Idolo in a high stakes contender match. The victory earned Page a future title opportunity, and he wasted no time confronting MJF after the main event. The two signed the contract to make their showdown official for AEW Revolution, which takes place March 15 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The TNT Championship was also defended in a chaotic ladder match, as Kyle Fletcher retained against Mark Briscoe. Competing in front of his home country fans, Fletcher capitalized in the closing moments to keep the title. Following the win, he unveiled a custom version of the championship featuring a pink strap. The victory capped off a busy stretch for Fletcher, who had reclaimed the title just days earlier on Dynamite by defeating Tommaso Ciampa.

One of the most dramatic moments of the evening came in a Mixed Tornado Tag match pitting Orange Cassidy and Toni Storm against the Death Riders team of Marina Shafir and Wheeler Yuta. With a head shaving stipulation attached, the stakes were personal. Storm secured the fall over Yuta, sealing his fate. Although Yuta initially tried to escape the consequences, Jon Moxley forced him back into the ring, where his head was shaved in front of the stunned crowd.

The AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championships remained with the Babes of Wrath as Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale turned back the challenge of Penelope Ford and Megan Bayne. The post match celebration was short lived, however, as Lena Kross made her debut and attacked the champions. Kross aligned herself with Ford and Bayne, immediately reshaping the landscape of the division.

The AEW Continental Championship bout between Jon Moxley and Konosuke Takeshita went the distance, ending in a time limit draw. After battling through the full allotted time without a decisive finish, Moxley retained the championship.

ROH tapings also took place, with Dalton Castle teaming alongside The Outrunners to score a win over North Shore Wrestling, Mina Shirakawa defeating Charli Evans, and Mark Davis picking up a victory over The Tuckman.

AEW Grand Slam Australia Results

• AEW World Championship: MJF defeated Brody King

• AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship: Babes of Wrath defeated MegaBad

• TNT Championship Ladder Match: Kyle Fletcher defeated Mark Briscoe

• Mixed Tornado Tag Match: Toni Storm and Orange Cassidy defeated Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir. Yuta was shaved bald

• AEW Continental Championship: Jon Moxley vs Konosuke Takeshita ended in a time limit draw

• Revolution World Title Contender Match: “Hangman” Adam Page defeated Andrade El Idolo