Kyle Fletcher Reveals Custom Pink TNT Championship At AEW Grand Slam Australia

Kyle Fletcher left AEW Grand Slam Australia with more than just a successful title defense. He walked out of Sydney with a fresh new look for the TNT Championship to match his growing presence in the company.

During the February 14 broadcast from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Fletcher not only retained the TNT Title in the main event, but later unveiled a customized version of the championship featuring a bold pink strap. The reveal came after he survived a grueling ladder match against Mark Briscoe, overcoming the odds in front of a passionate home-country crowd.

Once the dust settled, the self-proclaimed Protostar returned to the ring holding the redesigned title. With the audience firmly behind him, he proudly presented the updated championship and made his feelings clear.

“It’s finally pink!” Fletcher said.

The moment served as both a celebration and a statement. Fletcher had only regained the TNT Championship days earlier on AEW Dynamite, defeating Tommaso Ciampa in Ontario, California. By following that win with a successful defense on such a major stage, he firmly established his second run with the gold.

Custom side plates and redesigned straps have become part of the TNT Championship’s identity over the years. Previous titleholders including Miro, Darby Allin, and Cody Rhodes each introduced their own variations of the belt, adding personality to their respective reigns. Now, Fletcher joins that tradition, ensuring his reign stands out both inside the ring and on the championship itself.

