×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

Ric Flair Teases New Music Project After Shutting Down Wrestling Return

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 14, 2026
Ric Flair Teases New Music Project After Shutting Down Wrestling Return

Ric Flair is not lacing up the boots again, but he may be picking up a microphone.

Just days after getting fans talking about a possible match with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton, only to later make it clear he has no plans to wrestle again, The Nature Boy has shifted the conversation in a completely different direction. Music could be next.

Flair jumped onto X and kept the message simple and unmistakably his.

“New Album Dropping Soon! WOOOOO!”

There was no release date, no track list, and no explanation. Just a short burst of hype that immediately got people speculating. Even without competing, Flair continues to find ways to dominate headlines and keep his name circulating in the wrestling world and beyond.

The idea of Flair stepping into music is not as random as it might sound. His connection to hip hop culture has been well documented for years. Back in 2011, Killer Mike released a track titled Ric Flair on the album PL3DGE, which featured classic promo audio from Flair woven into the song.

Then in 2017, Offset and Metro Boomin delivered the hit Ric Flair Drip, with Flair himself appearing in the music video and embracing his status as a pop culture icon.

Now the Hall of Famer appears ready to take that relationship with music a step further. As of now, there is no confirmed format or concept for the project. It is unclear whether the album will feature original songs, collaborations, spoken word style promos, or something entirely unexpected.

What is certain is that Flair once again has people talking. And if history is any indication, he knows exactly how to keep the spotlight right where he wants it.

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Road To WrestleMania 2026

Lubbock, Texas

Feb. 14th 2026

#road to wrestlemania

WWE Monday Night RAW

Memphis, Tennessee

Feb. 16th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 17th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Sacramento, California

Feb. 18th 2026

#dynamite

WWE EVOLVE

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 18th 2026

#evolve

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Sunrise, Florida

Feb. 20th 2026

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Oceanside, California

Feb. 21st 2026

#collision

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy