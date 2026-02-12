AEW Dynamite is live this evening at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA.

Advertised is the return of Bryan Danielson on commentary, Kenny Omega and Swerve Strickland go face-to-face, Kris Statlander vs. Thekla in a Strap Match for the AEW Women's title, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Kyle Fletcher for the TNT title, The Rascalz vs. The Young Bucks vs. TBA in an AEW Tag-Team Title No. 1 Contender Match, The Don Callis Family vs. The Death Riders, as well as Orange Cassidy & Roderick Strong vs. Daniel Garcia & Clark Connors.

The following are AEW Dynamite results for, February 11, 2026, written by Rajah.com's own Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (FEBRUARY 11, 2026): ONTARIO, CA.

The show opens live inside Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA., as Excalibur welcomes us with his usual "It's Wednesday, and you know what that means ..." catchphrase. He introduces the returning "American Dragon" Bryan Danielson at the commentary desk.

Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland Face-To-Face Opener

Excalibur then sends it over to the third member of the ringside commentary team, Tony Schiavone, who is currently in the ring. Schiavone introduces the first of his two guests, as this week's show will kick off with the advertised Kenny Omega and Swerve Strickland face-to-face interview.

"The Cleaner" makes his way out to the ring to a big pop, as Excalibur and Bryan Danielson remind everyone watching at home about Omega and Swerve needing to be separated last week. Omega settles in the ring and then Schiavone introduces Swerve, who makes his way out accompanied by Prince Nana.

Strickland speaks up first, addressing Omega being on top of this company five years ago, and conveniently that’s when he had the title last. Everyone talked about Kenny like he was the god of professional wrestling, and when Swerve scratched and clawed his way to the top of the company, where was Kenny? Nowhere to be found.

He see him pop up here and there, even showed up at the Tokyo Dome, and he teamed with Omega at Anarchy in the Arena, but when Swerve was on top, Kenny was either on a hospital bed or suspended. Meanwhile, the congregation started looking for someone else.

Strickland doesn’t want to call himself a god, but he hears the people singing whose house? “Swerve’s house” in response from the crowd. Now, Kenny looks to step right back into the title scene, and that makes Swerve think Kenny is using his EVP power.

He addresses dealing with the Young Bucks last year over this, and promises to keep Omega from doing the same. Kenny speaks up, first correcting Strickland on one detail: he never called himself the god of professional wrestling, that’s a name these people gave him because they know what he brings them.

Omega says if these people want to believe in him, he will do what is needed to do things the right way to go after the world title. He says the lights may be on in Swerve’s house, but it doesn’t seem like anyone’s home…and if he needs someone to help burn that house down, he has just the friend with experience.

He says he’s not trying to use his EVP power here, he’s earning his right by picking up wins, and he would’ve won last week if not for Swerve. He calls Strickland out for a fight, saying he’s willing to do what he needs to for the win and to get back on track. Accept or yield.

Strickland starts to call himself the most dangerous man in professional wrestling, only for Omega to cut him off and promise he’s not scared. He says that honor seems to go to Brody King these days. Strickland runs Kenny down some more, saying he’s willing to accept the challenge.

Omega smacks Swerve as a show of dominance, and Strickland responds by simply saying Kenny’s made his choice, before the two start brawling in the ring. Officials try and fail to keep the peace here, as the fight makes its way up the ramp.

They reach the stage before Omega takes the advantage, landing a V-Trigger on Strickland to send him into the LED screen. He sets Swerve up for a One-Winged Angel from the stage, but Strickland has something in his hand, using it to break free before hitting a spear that sends both men off the stage and through a table down below.

We see a ton of AEW officials rush to the scene to check on the two as the commentary team take us through several replays from multiple camera angles to show what just happened. They run down the advertised lineup for tonight's stacked episode, and then the show moves on.

Backstage With Don Callis & Kyle Fletcher

Following the extremely explosive opening segment, the show shifts gears and we shoot backstage. We hear from Kyle Fletcher ahead of his TNT Championship showdown later tonight against Tommaso Ciampa. Don Callis says Kyle is thrilled about winning back his title before getting a hero’s welcome at Grand Slam Australia.

Fletcher reiterates this before asking one favor of Don: to let him do this on his own. Don seems pleased with this, as it’s a night off aside from hanging out at the commentary station. With that, Fletcher walks off as we cut back to ringside.

The Don Callis Family vs. The Death Riders

Speaking of Don Callis, three more members from The Don Callis Family are in action in our opening match of this week's show, as Konosuke Takeshita, Josh Alexander and Mark Davis join forces to take on The Death Riders threesome of Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and PAC in trios action.

Following the respective ring entrances of both three-man teams, the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. Kicking things off for their respective sides at the onset are Davis and PAC. The two lock-up, and Davis out-muscles "The Bastard," throwing him down to the mat.

This leads to another lock up, where PAC is once again dropped to the canvas by Davis. A tag is made to Moxley, who locks up with Davis. The two fight their way into the corner, where Mox takes control with some chops. Mark fights back, sending Mox down with one thudding chop.

From there, Mox gets back up and makes the tag to Castagnoli. The two lock up until Claudio dodges a strike from Davis. He hits some of his own, before being sent to the ropes, where Mark starts wearing him down. Moments later, Davis runs over Castagnoli with a big shoulder tackle.

Davis looks to follow that up with a big suplex, however Castagnoli blocks it and takes the bigger man down. Davis makes a tag to Takeshita, bringing "The Alpha" in as the legal man for The Don Callis Family side. Takeshita takes some hard shots from Castagnoli before going after Mox on the apron.

After some more back-and-forth action, we see Alexander hit a big dive through the ropes to PAC. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see Takeshita is firmly in control with a lock on PAC before taking him to the mat.

A tag is made to "The Walking Weapon," who clears the Riders off the apron before getting taken down by PAC with a suplex. Tags made to Davis and Claudio who go at it, before Castagnoli turns his attention to Alexander. This leads to a set of uppercuts on Davis and Alexander across the ring.

He then sends Alexander for a ride with a giant swing. Davis cuts him off before heading to the ropes, but Castagnoli gets the better of things, connecting with a slam for a two-count. Claudio hoists Davis back up, but ends up falling to the canvas instead.

After some time we get tags to Takeshita and Mox, who trade strikes before Mox counters out of a Raging Fire…only to be rocked hard with a right hand by Takeshita. Alpha goes for a knee strike but takes a lariat instead, only for chaos to ensue once more as everyone lands strikes on each other.

Takeshita clears out the ring before landing an exploder on Mox, but it’s only good for a near-fall. Konosuke gets sent to the corner, leading to a triple team by the Death Riders before Mox lands a cutter, but the pin is broken up by Davis.

He takes his leave sending the other Riders out, and Mox goes for a choke before being sent to the corner. This allows the Family to gang up on Mox now leading to a running lariat by Davis for the cover…but Claudio breaks this pin up.

He gets sent back out before Alexander makes the tag as the Family try to set Mox up for more damage, but Claudio and PAC intervene. This allows Mox to be left alone with Alexander, sending him down hard with a Death Rider DDT for the win.

Winners: The Death Riders

TNT Championship

Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher

Once the match wraps up, we head to a commercial break. When the show returns, we see Kyle Fletcher make his way to the ring for our next match of the evening. Out next is his opponent, the reigning and defending TNT Champion Tommaso Ciampa.

The bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running with this one. Fletcher bails out of the ring and milks the negative crowd reaction that followed. Ciampa leaves the ring to call for the challenger to get back in, and Kyle finally obliges.

We then see our first physicality of this title tilt, as the two lock-up. Kyle gets sent to the ropes, only to drop the champ with a shoulder tackle. Tommaso responds by taking Fletcher to the mat, but Kyle fights back to hit the ropes, running right into a boot.

He blocks the second try, but still gets sent to the mat as Ciampa sets him up for a low DDT. Kyle leaves the ring and cuts Ciampa off at the apron, sending him back into the ring for a set of backbreakers into a cover for two. Chin-lock by the challenger, but Ciampa fights to his feet for a jawbreaker.

He cuts off Kyle at the corner before hitting the ropes for a flying lariat. He sends Fletcher into the corner, and despite Kyle trying to fight back he gets sent hard to the opposite corner. Ciampa tries to bait Callis into getting involved before going back after the challenger, sending him into the barricade.

He mocks Lance Archer standing by before charging at Fletcher for more damage. He breaks the ref’s count before going back after the challenger, who catches him with a half and half suplex to regain control. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, we see Ciampa is in the corner as Fletcher charges at the champ, only to collide with an empty corner. Tommaso sends the Protostar to the outside. This gives the champ some respite before he picks Fletcher up for an air raid crash onto the steel steps.

He gets back in the ring as Fletcher slowly makes his way back in as well, sliding right into a knee strike by Ciampa. Cover by the champ, but Fletcher kicks out at two. Fletcher breaks out of a double under-hook as we get the ten minute announcement.

Ciampa takes the challenger down with a reverse DDT. The fight ends up in the corner, where the two go at it before Ciampa gets a bite out of his opponent…but Fletcher fights back, walking the ropes for a back suplex and a near-fall.

He follows up with a Liger bomb, but the champ kicks out once again. Fletcher catches Ciampa in the corner, the fight spilling to the apron and quickly to the floor as Fletcher catches the champ for a powerbomb onto the hardest part of the ring.

He brings Ciampa back in, but Tommaso breaks free from a sheer-drop brain-buster, only to be sent to the corner, where the challenger lands a running kick and a brain-buster. We see a cover by Fletcher, but the champ manages to kick out before the count of three to keep this one alive.

Fletcher stays on him, sending Ciampa to the corner where he looks for a super-plex, but Ciampa fights back, sending Fletcher down hard with a knee strike. Ciampa follows up to send Fletcher back down again, but the cover only gets a two count.

The ring announcer informs us that five minutes are remaining. With that said, Fletcher sends the champ into the turnbuckles. We see a running kick in the corner, and a second attempt is met with a knee strike and a brain-buster from the champ.

Ciampa follows in with a pin attempt, but only manages to get a count of two for his efforts. Thus, the match continues. And with very little time remaining. Fletcher fights back and connects with a Michinoku Driver, along with a follow-up lariat and sheer drop brain-buster. He goes for the cover and gets the win. We have a new champ.

Winner and NEW TNT Champion: Kyle Fletcher

Mark Briscoe Challenges Kyle Fletcher, Fletcher Accepts

Once the match wraps up, the celebration for The Protostar begins. We see Renee Paquette enter the ring for a live, post-match interview with the new champion. Fletcher boasts making good on his promise. He vows to defend his title in his hometown against anyone.

On cue, former TNT Champion Mark Briscoe comes out. He congratulates Fletcher on recapturing the title and mentions the two being tied 3-3 in their six matches against each other. Fletcher says they'll break the tie in a Game 7 Ladder Match for the title in his hometown.

Daniel Garcia & Clark Connors vs. Orange Cassidy & Roderick Strong

When the show returns, we see information regarding the presale for tickets to AEW All In 2026 in London, England starts on March 13. The commentary team then hypes the AEW Women’s World Tag-Team Championship match set for AEW Grand Slam: Australia. A video package airs for reigning title-holders, The Babes of Wrath.

Back live, the video wraps up and Daniel Garcia makes his way out for our next match of the evening. His tag-team partner, Clark Connors, also makes his way out. A split-screen promo from Connors airs where he mentions he and Gabe Kidd hiring Garcia to help take out The Conglomeration tonight.

With that said, the top dog from The Conglomeration, "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy makes his way out. His teammate, Roderick Strong also comes out and the two head to the ring for scheduled tag-team action. The bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running.

Strong quickly tags himself into the match to go after Connors in the corner, shouting at Cassidy about having to do this before being sent to the mat by Clark. Roddy fights back to his feet before sending Connors to the ropes, only for Clark to fight back from the ropes.

Garcia mocks Strong before making the tag, but Roderick fights back for some punches in the corner. Cassidy tags himself in, leading to some awkwardness as Orange lays into Daniel in the corner. Garcia starts to get back in control before taking a Stun-Dog Millionaire by Cassidy.

Garcia responds with a back-suplex to kill the momentum he just built. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action in this ongoing tag-team tilt continues. When the show returns, we see Garcia maintaining control.

He goes for a full nelson, but Cassidy manages to break free. His hands are in his pockets as he sends Garcia to the outside, and Connors takes the same result as Cassidy kips up. He gets his hands back out as he reaches for a tag to Strong.

Strong doesn't take the tag, however, instead dropping off the ring apron and refusing to continue the match. He heads to the back as Cassidy begins dealing with the unfortunate two-on-one situation he has just found himself in. Cassidy fights off Connors from the corner.

Garcia cinches in a choke and Connors to get involved as well. The pair continue the beatdown until they reach the barricade, where Darby Allin pops in, taking Connors out. He fights him off through the crowd as Cassidy manages to fend off Garcia with a cradle for the win out of nowhere.

Winners: Orange Cassidy & Roderick Strong

Wheeler Yuta & Marina Shafir Cut Mina Shirakawa's Hair

"Timeless" Toni Storm shows up in the crowd with a microphone, addressing the upcoming mixed tag match at Grand Slam Australia. She is willing to make peace with possibly being shaved bald, but also looks to make Marina Shafir look like something they’ll sell at a Spirit Halloween. She starts running down Wheeler Yuta next.

Yuta has heard enough as he grabs a mic at the stage. “F–k you Yuta” chants break out from the fans in Ontario, as he calls to “bring her out”. Marina pulls out Mina Shirakawa, trapped in the Mother’s Milk. Garcia beats down Cassidy in the ring as Yuta pulls out a pair of scissors, taking off a snip of her hair as the crowd boos.

Backstage With Don Callis & Andrade El Idolo

We cut to comments from Don Callis and Andrade El Idolo after the latter beat Kenny Omega last week on Dynamite. Callis talks about Andrade becoming the next AEW World Champion, and Hangman Adam Page is the next step on that journey at Grand Slam Australia. El Idolo thanks Don before running down Page ahead of their match.

Backstage With Hangman Page

Speaking of, we hear from Adam Page who admits he thought he was facing his pal Kenny Omega. Instead, he’ll focus on proving Don Callis wrong when he beats Andrade El Idolo at Grand Slam Australia. He runs Andrade down in Spanish before saying he’ll see him in Australia. We head to another break.

AEW Tag-Team Championship No. 1 Contender Match

The Young Bucks vs. The Rascalz vs. Private Party

When the show returns from the break, we shoot backstage yet again. This time we see JetSpeed, who address looking to get “all the gold” in 2026 before we head back to ringside for our high stakes three-way tag-team number one contender match to determine the next challengers for the AEW Tag-Team Titles.

The Young Bucks out first for our next match, followed by The Rascalz. And now, it's time to find out who the mystery Wild Card team is. On that note, we hear the familiar sounds of, ”Oh my God, is that Private Party!?” and out come Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy.

The bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running in this one. Fans immediately break out in loud "Welcome back!" chants aimed at Quen and Kassidy. Kicking things off for their respective teams at the onset are Xavier and Kassidy.

They trade shots and then Reed makes the tag, but in comes Quen as Private Party clear the ring for a confrontation with the Bucks. The two teams begin to go at it, leading to the Bucks taking control. This lasts until the Rascalz run in and clear the Bucks out of the ring.

From there, things settle down a bit as we see Quen and Xavier are alone in the ring. Quen is then sent out of the ring before everyone is met with a moonsault from the top by Desmond. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, we see Matt Jackson in control of the action, taking it to Kassidy. Quen breaks up a pin before flexing on Matt, sending him to the outside before Nick runs in. He sets up for the Bucks to climb the turnbuckle for a cross-ring elbow drop and leg drop.

HOOK is shown high up in the stands as Private Party turns things around, dropping Matt for a near-fall before Xavier breaks it up. Reed comes running in now, catching Kassidy on the ropes to drop him hard to the canvas as chaos ensues with all six men in the ring.

This comes to a head with a double destroyer by the Bucks, and all six guys are down on the mat. Matt and Xavier are back on their feet to trade offense, with Des getting the upper hand until he runs into a superkick. The Young Bucks regain control.

They set up for a Meltzer Driver but to no avail. Rascalz take advantage of this for a near-fall of their own, before the Bucks start to fight back with a set of superkicks. They take out Private Party with kicks as well. They hit a Meltzer Driver on Reed for the win. They will challenge FTR for the titles next.

Winners and NEW No. 1 Contenders to AEW Tag-Team Championships: The Young Bucks

FTR Confronts The Young Bucks

Once the match wraps up, The Young Bucks celebrate their hard-earned victory, but not for long. FTR comes down to the ring and address the history between the two teams. Dax admits there was a time when he was jealous of the Young Bucks. He asks how they feel about being in second place.

He says he would be concerned if he were the Bucks. As he continues to run the Bucks down, he gets to a hard-hitting line where he says in order to be successful in this business they had to create their own company. He asks how that makes them feel?

And he found out the answer. Quickly, too. The Young Bucks responded by blasting Harwood and Wheeler with a pair of superkicks. They leave the ring as Big Stoke tries to wheel himself away, and they tease hitting him with a superkick as well. They don't, instead settling for putting him in crippling fear. We head to a break.

The Latest From "The Aerial Assassin" Will Ospreay

When the show returns, we see a new video package with highlights of Will Ospreay trying to get back into the ring after his surgery, asking himself if the fans still want him when he returns. When he returns, he says he'll answer every single question.

A Look At The Current AEW World Championship Landscape

Another video package airs after that featuring MJF and the increasing field of contenders for the AEW World Championship. This includes Brody King earning his shot at the title at AEW Grand Slam: Australia, the same night either Andrade El Idolo or Hangman Page earns their shot at the title at AEW Revolution.

AEW Women's World Championship (Strap Match)

Kris Statlander (c) vs. Thekla

It's main event time!

Reigning AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander and challenger Thekla make their respective ring entrances for our final match of the evening. The two are set to collide in a Strap Match with the title on-the-line. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running.

Both women have put their ends of the strap upon their wrist. Stat looks to whip the challenger, but Thekla dodges it to leave the ring for a moment. She tries to get the jump on the champ, but Kris takes her down with a lariat. She pulls the challenger around, dragging Thekla across the canvas.

Thekla eventually escapes the ring, luring Stat in to whip her with the strap. She lands a couple more shots before Kris fights back, only to land a strap shot on the ring post. Thekla backs away as the champ follows her, with Thekla dodging another whip but not a big boot.

Statlander is still in control, as she sends the challenger into the barricade. Thekla avoids another attack from the champ, leaping over the steps to pull Stat into them instead. Kris is busted open as Thekla continues the attack with a shot to the head.

On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action in this main event title tilt continues. When the show returns, we see both women have returned to the ring, as Thekla catches Stat in the corner with a Tarantula.

The champ manages to break free before jamming the strap into the mouth of the challenger. However, Thekla manages to get out of it, dropping the champ onto the rope. She gets on the turnbuckle to get the drop on the champ, but only gets a two.

We see Statlander begin to fight back now, sending Thekla to the corner for a powerslam and a near-fall of her own. She heads to the corner but the challenger intercepts, only to be caught in a tree of woe for a split second. Thekla gets back up, whipping the champ with the strap.

Thekla plants Statlander with a Spider Suplex. Thekla poses on the turnbuckle, but this allows Stat to get back on her feet. Statlander starts whipping Thekla across the back with the strap. Thekla starts to fight back. Statlander connects with a lariat.

Statlander wraps the strap around Thekla’s neck. She follows up with some more whipping shots and a Blue Thunder Bomb, but the challenger kicks out at two. Stat back on her feet, firing herself up by whipping herself before going after Thekla.

Thekla looks for a stomp, but Statlander avoids it and then wraps Thekla up before landing a tombstone piledriver. Out comes The Sisters of Sin to try to interfere, leading to Thekla turning Statlander inside-out with a spear. She wraps Statlander up in the strap and hits a curb stomp for the win to become the new champ.

Once the match wraps up, we see the brand new AEW Women's World Champion Thekla joined by her Triangle of Madness friends, The Sisters of Sin duo of Julia Hart and Skye Blue. The trio beat down Statlander some more until Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor run out to make the save. That's things wrap up. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and NEW AEW Women's World Champion: Thekla