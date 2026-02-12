WWE NXT Results - February 10, 2026

WWE NXT is back tonight live from the Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Below is the current lineup for the show:

Sol Ruca & Zaria vs. Kendel Grey & Wren Sinclair

(Wrestler who scores pinfall becomes new #1 contender for WWE NXT Women's Title)

(Wrestler who scores pinfall becomes new #1 contender for WWE NXT Women's Title) Jaida Parker vs. Blake Monroe

WWE Speed Tournament Match: Josh Briggs vs. Eli Knight

Hank & Tank vs. Brad Baylory & Ricky Smokes

Joe Hendry Segment

Join us starting at 8PM ET for live coverage with results to be added throughout the night.

Results by: f4wonline.com

After a recap of the events of last week, his name was said, and he appeared, with the NXT crowd firmly believing in Joe Hendry!

The new NXT Champion came down to the ring to address the crowd. To start things off, Hendry said his own name, but a second Joe Hendry did not appear. The crowd chanted “you deserve it” as Hendry confessed that he had a small moment of doubt in the ladder match in which he won the title.

Hendry said that the crowd believing in him gave him the energy to climb the ladder and win the title. Hendry listed his accomplishments in wrestling as steps towards winning the NXT title. Now that he’s champion though, the climb doesn’t stop and Hendry said that he and everyone else are going to take NXT to new heights.

Suddenly, he was interrupted by The Vanity Project. The three living Ken Dolls came to the ring and Evolve Champion Jackson Drake addressed Hendry, suggesting he start a podcast, because Hendry is mid at best.

Drake reminded Hendry that The Vanity Project took him out once because he simply doesn’t belong. Hendry rightly pointed out that they failed as the crowd chanted “shut the hell up” at Drake.

Hendry said that he has no problem kicking Drake’s ass and defending the NXT title and then a brawl broke out. Hendry fell victim to the damn numbers game as the Vanity Project beat up Hendry 3-on-1. Drake picked up the NXT belt and mocked Hendry’s pose with it.

The scene changed to Sol Ruca and Zaria in the locker room getting ready for their match tongiht. Ruca said that they need to get back to ZaRuca being fun. Zaria said that Ruca has had a ton of chances at the NXT Women’s title so why cant it be her time? Zaria stomped off with Ruca looking concerned.

-After a break, Robert Stone was approached by Keanu Carver. Carver was mad that Drake seemed like he was getting a shot at Joe Hendry before he did. Stone said HBK wants chaos and he’s going to give it to him. Carver went to stomp away, but Stone stopped him for a second before letting him go.

Jaida Parker vs Blake Monroe

Parker cut a short promo on her way to the ring about how she’s great. This match would be Monroe’s first real match since losing the NXT Women’s North American Championship to Thea Hail back in December.

Parker jumped Monroe right off the bat, shoving her into the corner. Monroe threw her robe at her and slid out of the ring. Parker followed, but Monroe went right back in to gain the high ground. The two took turns whipping each other into the corners until Parker landed a German suplex for a two count.

Parker locked in a body scissor hold the Monroe struggled to get out of. Finally, Monroe rolled through to the ropes that loosened Parker’s grip. Monroe brought Parker down with a Thez press, then threw her into the turnbuckle, face first.

At this moment, it was announced that Joe Hendry would face Jackson Drake for the NXT Title tonight!

Parker and Monroe fought to the outside with Monroe smacking Parker’s head off the announce table. Monroe stomped her and threw Parker back into the ring. Monroe hit a suplex into a cover, but Parker kicked out. Monroe took off her elbow pads and went for another suplex, but she couldn’t get Parker up and transitioned into a modified DDT.

Monroe clubbed the dazed Parker and tried for another suplex, but Parker contered it. Monroe went off the ropes with a sling blade and locked on a crossface. Parker got out of it and Monroe worked her over in the corner.

Monroe hit a dropkick and went for another, but Parker caught her and laid in a back elbow. Parker stared throwing shoulder blocks and a samoan drop before sending Monroe to the corner. She stacked her up on the ropes and dropped her posterior onto Monroe.

Monroe escaped the ring and Parker followed, throwing hands. She sent Monroe into the steps, but Monroe threw a head butt at her as the ref counted both women out.

Match Result: Jaida Parker vs Blake Monroe went to a countout no contest

Parker continued to beat on Monroe, throwing her around and back into the ring as NXT security once again proved how inept they are. Parker kicked one of the guards where the sun doesn’t shine and kicked another through the barricade at ringside. Monroe escaped into the crowd as the segment ended.

-A Tatum Paxley vignette aired next, in which she lamented losing control in her feud with Izzi Dame. She promised to walk out of their feud as a new Tatum Paxley, the one that she wants to be.

-Back from break, Vic Joseph and Booker T noticed that the main character from the upcoming movie “Psycho Killer” was sitting in the audience. He wasn’t doing anything. He was just sitting there, much to the confusion of the kid in the seat next to him.

Speed Tournament Match: Eli Knight vs Josh Briggs

The winner of this match would advance to the finals of the tournament and take on LeFleur.

Knight had the advantage over Briggs as he has a much fast, lighter style. Knight driopkicked Briggs out of the ring and then one-hop moonsaulted onto him on the outside. Briggs went back into the ring and delivered a clothesline and back breaker as the clock passed two minutes.

Briggs kept the clubbing strategy going, heading for a chokeslam, but Knight rolled through into a superkick. The final minute began as Knight hit a second moonsault and pinned BRiggs 1-2-3 to advance to the finals.

Match Result: Eli Knight defeated Josh Briggs

After the match, LeFleur came down to the ring to congratulate Knight, but so did Speed Champion Jasper Troy, who if you don’t know, is a very big man. He took out both Knight and LeFleur and the scen switched to DarkState heading to the ring.

-Back from commercial, Robert Stone approached Lola Vice who was getting tended to in the medical area. He and Vice discussed her upcoming match. with Kelani Jordan, and then someone ran in and said Stone needed to come to another area. Jordan appeared and attacked Vice as the camera switched to Keanu Carver destroying the backstage area.

-In the ring Dion Lennox said he’s coming for the NXT Title no matter who wins. Cutler James gabbed the mic and said that Tony D’Angelo is a fool for calling them out as they have taken him down before and they will do it again. Osiris Griffin then reminded the Culling that they needed to stay out of DarkState’s business. Saquon Shugars echoed that and then Shawn Spears and Nico appeared on a balcony.

Spears and Nico said that they know DarkState’s weaknesses and they are the hunters, with DarkState being the hunted. Then the lights went out and spotlights lit up OTM in the crowd. Nima and Price said that everyone should watch out because they aren’t missing twice.

Then Hank and Tank came out saying that they are the ones who deserve a shot at DarkState’s NXT Tag Titles. Everyone started brawling then, leaving Cutler and Lennox in the ring. Tony D’Angelo appeared out of nowhere and dropped them both, ending a tornado of a segment that made very little sense. Classic WWE Promo Parade.

-Back from break Kelly Kincaid asked Robert Stone what he was going to do about the tag scene. He quickly made a tripe threat match between Hank & Tank, the Culling and OTM for next week. He then went into his office where Shiloh was. Before he could say much of anything, Ethan Page showed up. Stone said that he wants to have a good relationship with Page.

Page liked that and noted that he is one away from breaking the title defence record for the NXT North American Championship. Stone said that he should face Miles Bourne. PAge shrugged that off and Shiloh wandered back in with a machete. Stone made the match for next week, Shiloh vs Ethan Page for the NXT North American Championship.

NXT Champion Joe Hendry vs Evolve Champion Jackson Drake

Hendry’s first title defense started with him getting dropkicked into the corner. Drake scrambled up for a swanton as well and made the cover. Hendry kicked out at two and Drake started laying in the kicks. He hit a standing shooting star press, but Hendry picked him up for a pair of big slams.

Hendry threw Drake with a back body drop that sent him to the outside. Hendry went to he outside and Drake hit him in the throat. Hendry recovered and threw him back into the ring for a headlock takedown. Hendry threw a back elbow and hit a scoop slam for a two count.

Drake worked Hendry into the corner, but Hendry countered and bounced his head off the turnbuckle. Hendry hit a stalling suplex and went for a cover, but Drake kicked out at two. Drake tossed Hendry to the outside where the other members of Vanity Project threw him into the steps. The ref saw it though and ejected them from ringside.

Drake brought Hendry back into the ring and stomped on his hand. Hendry threw a few uppercuts, but Drake sent him back outside. He launched Hendry into the ringpost and strutted over to throw Hendry back into the ring.

Drake slowed things down, looking for a big move to get a pin. Drake hit a neckbreaker, but it wasn’t enough and Hendry kicked out. Drake whipped Hendry off the turnbuckles, but again no joy. Drake hit a chinbreaker, but nope, Hendry kicked out.

Hendry fought out of a headlock and hit a twisting neckbreaker on Drake. Hendry threw some hard right hands before laying Drake out with a clothesline. Hendry hit a fallaway slam and went for a Standing Ovation. Drake countered it and Hendry hit an Angle Slam.

Drake landed a snap suplex for a 2.5 count but Hendry kicked out. Drake went up to the top turnbuckle and leapt off, but Hendry caught him in a powerbomb and then a Standing Ovation. Hendry made the pin 1-2-3 to get the victory.

Match Result: Joe Hendry defeated Jackson Drake

After the match, Ricky Saints arrived in the official WWE Black Run-In Track Suit and beat up Joe Hendry, standing tall as the segment ended.

-Backstage, Wren Sinclair and Kendal Grey discussed their upcoming match. They said that no matter who gets the pin, they are getting the win tonight.

-Back from break, because we haven’t heard from them enough, DarkState was shown in the back yelling about various members on the NXT Roster. Cutler promised to handle the D’Angelo problem next week and reminded everyone to stay focused on their plans.

Hank & Tank vs The Vanity Project (Ricky Smokes & Brad Baylor)

Hank and Tank came back down to the ring after the Promo Parade of earlier and The Vanity Project came back down after beeing thrown out in the previous match. Lots of coming and going in this episode.

Tank and Baylor started off with Tank winning the momentum battle with hip gyrations. He scooped up Baylor for a slam and then locked in an Arm bar. Tank continued working the arm and tagged in Hank. They doubled teamed Baylor, throwing him into the corner.

Hank went off the ropes and Smokes kicked him in the back, giving Baylor a chance to tag him in. He put a headlock on Hank woul fought out of it and sent him off the ropes. Tank tagged back in to make the cover, but Smokes kicked out at two.

Tank set up Smokes in the corner so Hank could tag in and splash him. The two traded tags beating up the isolated Smokes, but couldn’t get a pin. Tank bounced Smokes’ head off the turnbuckles and fed him some punches in the corner.

Hank went for a scoop slam, but Smokes got out of it and tagged in Baylor. Baylor stomped him in the corner while Smokes posed on the ringpost. Baylor choked Hank on the ropes then distracted the ref so Smokes could have a go. The two double teamed Hank, using quick tags to wear him down.

Hank dodged a charge in the corner and got a hot tag to Tank who threw Baylor and Smokes around the ring. He sent Baylor to the outside then charged at him, but Baylor moved and Tank went right into the ring post.

Smokes threw Tank back into the ring and tagged in Baylor for a bulldog. Baylor laid some clubbing blows across Tank’s back, keeping him from getting a tag to Hank. Smokes tagged in a kept up the pressure. Tank started throwing hands back, but couldn’t get an opening for a tag.

Finally, Tank leapt across the ring and brought in a fresh Hank who cleared the ring. Hank hit a spinning side slam on Smokes off the ropes for a long two count. Hank picked up Smokes and threw him off the ropes for a wheelbarrow slam. Baylor flew in taking out Tank on the far side.

Baylor picked up Hank and Smokes knocked him down for a two count. Tank got involved and sent Smokes to the outside, diving after him. Hank slammed Baylor in the ring and Tank joined him for a hug slam.

Smokes flew in off the ringpost taking out Hank and Tank hit Baylor with a lariat. OTM and the Culling came out for no reason causing a distraction that allowed Jackson Drake to run in and cheap shot Tank in the ring. Baylor rolled him up and got the win for Vanity Project.

Match Result: The Vanity Project defeated Hank & Tank

-Back from break, Sean Legacy was interviewed. He was beaten up by Keanu Carver earlier and last week, Carver put him through a barricade. Legacy stated emphatically that he wants to fight Carver. He issued a challenge for two weeks from now.

The Vanity Project then approached Robert Stone, demanding to be included in the tag match next week. Stone made the match a fatal four way and then Miles Borne showed up to complain that he didn’t get a North American title shot. Stone said that maybe it’s time Borne did something “out of character.” That seemed to resonate as the segment ended.

It was also announced that Cutler James vs Tony D’Angelo will take place next week.

ZaRuca (Zaria & Sol Ruca) vs The WrenQCC (Evolve Women’s Champion Kendal Grey & Wren Sinclair)

Finally, the previous segment ended and the Main Event began. Whoever scored the pin in this tag team match will become the #1 Contender to Jacy Jayne’s NXT Women’s Championship.

Grey tried to scoop up Ruca off the bell, but Ruca kicked out and threw her off the ropes. Grey dodged kicks from Ruca, but got rolled up for a two count. After a reset, Grey put on a waistlock. Ruca reversed it and slammed her on the mat.

Ruca sent Grey to the corner, but Grey dodged the charge and Sinclair made a tag off the ropes. Sinclair worked Ruca’s arm, trying to take away the Sol Snatcher. Ruca twisted out of it and sent Sinclair to the corner. Zaria tagged in and Ruca used her as leverage to splash Sinclair in the corner. Ruca grabbed a blind tag and went for the pin, but Zaria broke it up.

Ruca hit a facebuster on Sinclair for a two count, while Zaria glared at her. Sinclair sent Ruca off the ropes and Zaria grabbed a blind tag. Sinclair ents her off the ropes and hit a dropkick. Grey tagged in for a double stomp to the gut on Zaria.

Zaria threw Grey into the corner and Sinclair got a tag for an attempted double team Zaria countered though and hit a double suplex on them. She begrudging tagged in Ruca and then began to work together. Ruca went for a cover and her partner Zaria broke it up.

All four women fought in the ring, Sinclair and Grey clotheslining Ruca and Zaria to the outside. Sinclair hit a splash from the top turnbuckle and Grey hit a moonsault from the opposite side, taking out Ruca and Zaria twice.

Sinclair threw Ruca back into the ring and went for a cover but could only get a two count. Grey tagged in and assisted Sinclair with a splash before suplexing Ruca. Ruca hit a heel kick and tagged in Zaria who pounded her shoulder into Grey’s midsection in the corner. Zaria threw her with a scoop slam, but couldn’t get a three count.

Grey fought back with some shots to Zaria’s gut, but ate a pump kick off the ropes. Zaria hoisted Grey up in a Torture Rack, bending her until Grey hit a back elbow, followed by a backstabber. Grey went up top for an around the world DDT, but couldn’t get the pin.

Ruca grabbed a blind tag as Sinclair tagged in. Sinclair threw a bunch of lariats and a snap suplex before landing a facebuster on Ruca. Ruca dodged a charge and suplexed Sinclair before laying her out with a dropkick from the top turnbuckle.

Ruca threw a big knee and cover, but Sinclair was able to kick out. Ruca rolled her up, but Sinclair sent her to the corner where Zaria made a blind tag. They argued, with Sinclair using the opening to lay shots onto Zaria.

Zaria fought back with a suplex and Grey tagged in. Grey grabbed an arm bar on Zaria in the middle of the ring. Zaria countered with a rollup and then hoisted Grey up again. Grey countered with a DDT and superkicked Zaria into Ruca on the outside.

All four started fighting in the ring and Ruca hit a Sol Snatcher on Grey. Zaria pinned Sinclair and Ruca pinned Grey. The ref counted 1-2-3, but Ruca was the legal woman, so she gets the #1 Contendership.

Match Result: ZaRuca defeated The WrenQCC

After the match, Ruca offered her hand to Zaria who slapped it away. Jacy Jayne’s music hit and Fatal Influence came out to the ring to stir the pot further. Jayne and Ruca had a staredown while Zaria glared holes in them both.