WWE Considering Blockbuster WrestleMania 42 Showdown For Oba Femi

Oba Femi could be in line for the defining match of his career, as internal discussions continue regarding a potential showdown with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42.

A fresh report from BodySlam.net notes that WWE has at least considered the idea of pitting Femi against Lesnar at this year’s Showcase of the Immortals. The match is not locked in, but sources describe it as firmly on the table as creative plans continue to evolve for the event at Allegiant Stadium.

The speculation gained traction following the Royal Rumble face off between the two heavy hitters. Speaking on the No Contest Wrestling podcast on February 11, Femi explained that the moment was carefully calculated rather than spontaneous. According to him, both men immediately sensed something special in the crowd reaction.

“There’s one thing to have buzz online, but a lot of times buzz online doesn’t necessarily translate to what the casual crowd or the live crowd really wants. So at the beginning stages of the face-off, me and Brock knew… wait, there might be something here. They’re getting louder, they’re getting louder, it’s rumbling, we have something.”

Femi made it clear that the staredown was never meant to give everything away. Instead, it was a temperature check. The pair opted to hold back, allowing anticipation to simmer rather than peak too soon.

“In that moment, you have that mental agreement like, yes, we know we have something, so let’s not give away too much right now… We’re not going to blow it on just a Rumble interaction. There’s so much more that can happen there. So we’ll see down the line. We have something there. It’s a big money fight.

It was always designed to be a teaser. Just to see how people react to it. That’s what a lot of wrestling is… let’s plant this seed, let’s see what the crowd does. And based off what the crowd does, that’s going to be our next move.”

That seed appears to have taken root. Both the live audience and online fanbase responded loudly to the confrontation, increasing pressure on WWE to capitalize.

However, nothing is guaranteed. During a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stressed that the bout is not finalized, even if it remains a strong possibility.

“That’s not 100 percent, by the way… it could happen. I’m not saying it’s not happening. I’m just saying that I was told this one’s not 100 percent, and that was the Lesnar and Oba Femi match,” Meltzer said.