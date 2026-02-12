WWE Addresses WrestleMania 42 Ticket Sales In Internal Meeting

WWE is reportedly taking proactive steps after internal projections for WrestleMania 42 ticket sales did not meet expectations.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, the company held a multi department meeting on February 11 focused entirely on boosting ticket momentum. Leadership is said to have acknowledged behind closed doors that current sales figures are trailing where they anticipated them to be at this stage.

The report stated that every department has now been tasked with developing fresh promotional ideas and sales strategies. Those initiatives are expected to begin rolling out in late February as WWE looks to build stronger momentum heading into the two night spectacle. Despite the softer than expected numbers, the company is not planning to adjust ticket pricing for now.

Ticket distribution figures paint a clearer picture of the situation. WrestleTix reports that roughly 36,000 tickets have been distributed for each night of WrestleMania 42. At the same point last year, WWE had reportedly moved about 10,000 more tickets per night. WrestleMania 41 ultimately closed with between 56,000 and 60,000 tickets distributed for each evening.

There has also been some tension locally in Las Vegas. Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp noted that WWE has firmly restricted watch parties for WrestleMania at venues within 50 miles of Allegiant Stadium. The move reportedly frustrated several local businesses, particularly given that the city paid a site fee to host the event in hopes of driving tourism and economic activity.

With promotional plans now being formulated internally, the coming weeks could prove crucial in determining how WrestleMania 42 ultimately performs at the box office.