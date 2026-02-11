Brock Lesnar Set For WWE Raw Return In Atlanta

WWE has confirmed that Brock Lesnar will be live on Raw in Atlanta, Georgia on February 23, marking his first advertised appearance on the road to WrestleMania 42.

Before that, Raw rolls into the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee on February 16 with two major Elimination Chamber qualifying matches set to stream on Netflix.

Gunther vs Je’Von Evans vs Dominik Mysterio in an Elimination Chamber Qualifier

Bayley vs Asuka vs Natalya in an Elimination Chamber Qualifier

AJ Lee is also scheduled to be in the building as the build toward Chicago continues.

There has also been growing buzz about Lesnar’s WrestleMania direction. Following his interaction with Oba Femi during the 2026 Royal Rumble, many assumed a singles clash was locked in. However, that may not be the case.

Dave Meltzer addressed the situation on Wrestling Observer Radio, noting that nothing is finalized.

“That’s not 100 percent by the way…it could happen. I’m not saying it’s not happening. I’m just saying that I was told this one’s not 100 per cent, and that was the Lesnar and Oba Femi match,” Meltzer said.

Speculation picked up after Lesnar delivered a German suplex to Femi during the Royal Rumble before eliminating him. Femi entered at number one and lasted an impressive 39 minutes before being tossed out. Lesnar’s own night ended when he was eliminated by Cody Rhodes and LA Knight.

WrestleMania 42 takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 18 and 19. Roman Reigns vs CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship has already been confirmed for the show.

JUST ANNOUNCED! The Beast Brock Lesnar LIVE at Raw in Atlanta ONE WEEK from Monday!



🎟️: https://t.co/xAHsXH8XKG pic.twitter.com/a6IV5CGIG8 , WWE (@WWE) February 11, 2026

WNS Discord & Vote

Ready to jump into the conversation? Come and be part of the WNS Discord community. You can also share your thoughts by rating this news report using our interactive rating system below.