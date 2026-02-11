Weekly Dallas Wrestling is Back as Wrestle World TX Launches - Interview with Jayden Frost, GWF & ECW Legend Rod Price, & WCCW Legend Marc Lowrance

Show: Wrestling Epicenter

Guests: Rod Price, Marc Lowrance, & Jayden Frost

Date: 02/11/2026

Your Host: James Walsh

I, James Walsh, grew up in the shadows of New York City. While there were pitfalls in living there, one of the benefits was the television coverage you had access to was second to none. As a wrestling fan, our local "territory" was the World Wrestling Federation. But, I was able to see wrestling from the AWA in Minnesota, Polynesia on the Financial Network, Georgia via TBS and UHF channel 17, and perhaps my favorite of all - Dallas Wrestling!

If you were a fan from a far like I was or a fan that lived it in the Dallas area, you know that Dallas Wrestling via promotions such as World Class, Texas All Star, the USWA, and the Global Wrestling Federation was some of the best story telling, hard hitting, all around well crafted pro wrestling telecasts you'll ever see. But, when Global closed and the Sportatorium fell into disrepair and was ultimately torn down, most of us thought the idea of Dallas style wrestling ever really making a comeback was a pipe dream. Well, not anymore!

Introducing Wrestle World TX, the new promotion from Jayden Frost. Jayden Frost is a pro wrestler who was trained by "The California Stud" Rod Price in the early 1990's but took a little bit of a different path. With a musical background including being a part of a George Michael cover band that has toured with international acts to owning and operating toy stores called Jayden's Toys and the Dallas Pro Wrestling Store, Jayden Frost has opted to do what so many of us are hungry for. He's going to try and reignite the Dallas Wrestling falme.

Jayden is not doing this alone, though! Some familiar faces are going to help him in this venture.

For example, the legendary "Rugged" Rod Price who held the Global Wrestling Federation Tag Team and North American Championship during the GWF's glory days on ESPN and also competed in ECW having extreme bouts with the likes of Mike Awesome, is going to head up the promotion's training school. Rod, who trained Rodney Mack, Jazz, and Jayden Frost himself, might be the perfect guy to prepare the next generation for hard hitting Dallas combat.

"Hollywood" John Tatum was a big part of Dallas Wrestling as well. From being the star to bring Missy Hyatt to the wrestling world to his own hard hitting, super kick throwing, lip pouting style of wrestling. Rod's tag team championship partner, Tatum will now head up the booking duties of WWTX!

Finally, Marc Lowrance was the second legendary voice of World Class Championship Wrestling second only to the late great Bill Mercer. With his on air credentials speaking for themselves, the legendary ring announcer and broacast journalist lends his expertise and voice to Wrestle World Texas which I believe could prove invaluable.

Well, 3 of those 4 people join us for one interview. John Tatum joined us a few years back for a fantastic interview but was absent on this call. However, Rod Price, Marc Lowrance, and promoter Jayden Frost all were present to do this sensational hour long conversation introducing us to the new era of Dallas Wrestling.

For more interviews like this including classic Dallas wrestling legends, check out www.WrestlingEpicenter.com.

WRESTLE WORLD TEXAS:

On starting up Wrestle World TX:

Jayden Frost: "It has always been a dream of mine to run a promotion. I was very young when I was trained in this business in the early 1990's. I've always felt I didn't finish what I started. Now, I'm in a position in my life where I can do that. Our goal is to bring back Friday night wrestling to the Dallas area... Weekly! I don't think there has been weekly wrestling in this area in a very long time."

Rod Price: "We want to go back to story telling. When I was wrestling, they used to call it a "Male Soap Opera." Now it is male and female. But, we want to go back to telling stories and getting people emotionally involved."

On if there is a nostalgia for hard hitting Dallas style wrestling in the area:

Marc Lowrance: "There is to a certain extent. You have to realize that the fans that remember Dallas Wrestling fondly are of an older demographic now - 45 to 50 years old and on up. But, I do believe there are people who miss the quality and intensity of those great years. Because, what we have now is very acrobatic, it is almost predictable. There is a desire to have wrestling the way it was."

On also having a training school to be lead by head trainer Rod Price:

Rod Price: "You have to have the desire, the heart, and the will. Attitude goes a long way with that. It is a different world, I understand. But, the wrestling that I got into still works. That is what I am going to teach these kids. Lord winning, whatever they bring to the table, I want to bring out the best in them!"

On how important being cosmetically fit is in pro wrestling:

Rod Price: "It is huge. The students that we train are going to put their time in the gym as well as put the time in learning their craft. I go to a lot of independents. And, sometimes, it is embarrassing. Not only the work, but to see some of these quote unquote "wrestlers" that get into the ring... They would have been buying tickets back in our day! But, I'm excited for this opportunity. The chance to be a part of teaching the new generation, be a part of their lives, and hopefully make them better people and pro wrestlers."

On what Rod Price taught promoter Jayden Frost when he trained him:

Jayden Frost: "I don't think I had the best attitude when I met Rod. I think I was 17,. I had kind of a rough childhood and I was mad at the world and acting out. I got into wrestling for the money and the girls. (laughs) Half of that came true. They had to take me out to eat. We'll just say that. I had to sleep on their couch! (laughs) The first day with Rod, it was in Rocket Fiesta in Dallas. The first thing he did with me was work out that cockiness. The short time that we got to train back in those days, he did what he said earlier. He brought out the best of me and tried to get that cockiness out of me. Because, in this business, you can't have that. It is a bad idea to go in arrogant and be like, "I'm going to do this and that." He (Rod Price) taught me work ethic!"

On World Wrestle TX Having its Own Home Venue:

Jayden Frost: "It is a historic landmark in Carrollton, Texas which is North Dallas. It used to be a movie theater. I saw movies like Harry and the Hendersons as well as Wayne's World there. So, in that time period. It used to be called Plaza Arts Center. I've changed the name to Main Event Plaza."

On how the building could remind people of the Sportatorium:

Marc Lowrance: "Well, it doesn't. The Sportatorium was an old building that looked great on TV with the lights and set up. But, in reality, it was lipstick on a pig. There was very little heat in the winter and no air conditioning in the summer. This building that Jayden has bought is exactly as he described it. It is a landmark. It was a small town, single screen movie theater. You have the frint glass window box office. You enter in to a small lobby area. You have bathrooms there and an opening to the auditorium to the elft and to the right. And, there's a small balcony. THis building is going to be ideal for what Jayden is intending to do. I hope he struggles by outgrowing it."

Rod Price: "A-Men."

Marc Lowrance: "But, I think it is going to be great to start out, to run weekly. It will have great seating opportunities, great acoustics. If it (Wrestle World TX) reaches to the point of videography, be it streaming or TV, then it will have a lot in common with the Sportatorium because although it was a dump (The Sportatorium), it had atmosphere!"

On "Hollywood" John Tatum being the booker for Wrestle World TX:

Rod Price: "I'm very excited for John. I know he's not here today (on the call) but I think he needs this. He's rattled my phone up a lot with a lot of ideas. He's got a great mind for pro wrestling. I think he's going to do great at this role. He's very creative and it is untapped. He's not the same person he was years ago. I'm grateful for that. We're all a work in progress."

Jayden Frost: "I didn't get the chance to know John. He got out fo the wrestling business in 1993, 1994. Well, it turns out he lives 5 to 10 minutes away from our venue in Carrollton. That's pretty cool. Since we started this, I've talked to John and he has a lot of great ideas. I believe that as a promoter, I should oversee some things. He shouldn't have to worry about all of the duties. But, as Rod said, his mind for pro wrestling is incredible and it is untapped. I own toy stores. Jayden's Toys and I own the Dallas Pro Wrestling Store as well. And I've done a lot of signings. One of the guys I've done signings with is Jake "The Snake" Roberts. John is a lot like Jake in that they have an incredible mind for pro wrestling. The more I talk to John, the more I'm sure he's the right guy for this position and the more I'm sure he's going to do a great job."

On if Wrestle World TX could create a new family of heroes the way the Von Erichs were in World Class:

Marc Lowrance: "Well, I think you can do that but you have to be careful not to attempt to replicate what was already done. You can create new stars but it has to be done in a new way. Rod mentioned story telling. We talked about this the other day over lunch. And, Jerry Jarrett talked about this during a fan forum years ago. If you have a 90 minute show, even a main event talent is only going to be on that show for 17 to 19 minutes because you've got other talent. And, if you think about your commentators. They are important because story telling has to be done. You can have guests on color. You can have other stars. That is all good. But, when I talked with John and Jayden a couple of weeks ago, there has got to be that time where the story can be told and described by someone that has the psychology and vocabulary to get it across. That is something I hope the company is able to establish."

On if there would be interest in YouTube or perhaps even local or national TV like World Class and Global had:

Jayden Frost: "I have set no limitations on how far this company can go. Our goal, starting out, is ti present weekly wrestling every Friday night and then, having a way for those that might have missed it to see it. I think we will use the tools we have available to us from the start like YouTube and Twitch and we will see where it can go from there."

On the family aspect of WWTX:

Jayden Frost: "I'm a single dad to a daughter. She's 12 years old. She is my world. Our goal is to present wrestling every Friday night and to have an environment where families can go and know that they are safe. Right now, we're getting a lot of interest from families and a lot of those families have never seen independent wrestling before. A lot of parents are in their mid 30's, early 40's and they're bringing their kids and it is new to them. And, our goal is to keep our tickets priced at about half of what WWE charges. So, $500, $600. (laughs) No, our goal is to sell tickets somewhere around $20 to $25 bucks."

On training women versus training men:

Rod Price: "I don't see other approaches. With Jazz, when I was giving her the tools she used to succeed, we didn't have any other female trainees. She had no choice but to work out with us. Did we go lighter on her? Maybe some. But, she kept pace with us. She didn't need us to go light on her. When it comes to the training, we're going to train a little tigheter than you see on the "big shows" now. We're going to work a little tighter. Nobody is going to get hurt.