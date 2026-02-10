WWE Raw Climbs Back Into Netflix Global Top Ten With Strong Post Royal Rumble Showing

The Monday, February 2 edition of WWE Raw on Netflix climbed back into the platform’s global top ten, landing solidly in the middle of a very competitive week.

According to Netflix’s latest Tudum report, Raw tied for sixth place worldwide with 3.1 million global views and 5.8 million total hours watched. The episode carried a listed runtime of 1 hour and 48 minutes.

The show served as the fallout from the Royal Rumble and featured Roman Reigns confronting CM Punk following his men’s Rumble victory, Gunther appearing after retiring AJ Styles, and Stephanie Vaquer successfully defending the WWE Women’s World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez in a street fight.

This marked Raw’s first appearance in the global top ten since January 19, only the third time it has reached the list in 2026, and the fourth time overall since December 8, 2025. Recent dominance from the final season of Stranger Things and its earlier seasons had made breaking through especially difficult.

The performance represented a clear increase from Raw’s previous top ten showing on January 19, which drew 2.5 million global views and 4.6 million hours watched. It was also the third time in its last ten top ten appearances that Raw surpassed three million global views.

The episode ranked in the top ten across 16 countries.

For the second straight week, the first four episodes of Bridgerton season four topped the chart with 23.4 million global views and 102.6 million hours watched. That was followed by the season two debut of The Lincoln Lawyer with 9 million views and 75.9 million hours. Rounding out the list at number ten was Animal Kingdom season one with 2.8 million global views.