×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Raw Climbs Back Into Netflix Global Top Ten With Strong Post Royal Rumble Showing

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 10, 2026
WWE Raw Climbs Back Into Netflix Global Top Ten With Strong Post Royal Rumble Showing

The Monday, February 2 edition of WWE Raw on Netflix climbed back into the platform’s global top ten, landing solidly in the middle of a very competitive week.

According to Netflix’s latest Tudum report, Raw tied for sixth place worldwide with 3.1 million global views and 5.8 million total hours watched. The episode carried a listed runtime of 1 hour and 48 minutes.

The show served as the fallout from the Royal Rumble and featured Roman Reigns confronting CM Punk following his men’s Rumble victory, Gunther appearing after retiring AJ Styles, and Stephanie Vaquer successfully defending the WWE Women’s World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez in a street fight.

This marked Raw’s first appearance in the global top ten since January 19, only the third time it has reached the list in 2026, and the fourth time overall since December 8, 2025. Recent dominance from the final season of Stranger Things and its earlier seasons had made breaking through especially difficult.

The performance represented a clear increase from Raw’s previous top ten showing on January 19, which drew 2.5 million global views and 4.6 million hours watched. It was also the third time in its last ten top ten appearances that Raw surpassed three million global views.

The episode ranked in the top ten across 16 countries.

For the second straight week, the first four episodes of Bridgerton season four topped the chart with 23.4 million global views and 102.6 million hours watched. That was followed by the season two debut of The Lincoln Lawyer with 9 million views and 75.9 million hours. Rounding out the list at number ten was Animal Kingdom season one with 2.8 million global views.

 
 

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 10th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Ontario, California

Feb. 11th 2026

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Dallas, Texas

Feb. 13th 2026

#smackdown

TNA No Surrender 2026

Nashville, Tennessee

Feb. 13th 2026

#no surrender

WWE Road To WrestleMania 2026

Lubbock, Texas

Feb. 14th 2026

#road to wrestlemania

WWE Monday Night RAW

Memphis, Tennessee

Feb. 16th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 17th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Sacramento, California

Feb. 18th 2026

#dynamite

WWE EVOLVE

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 18th 2026

#evolve

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Sunrise, Florida

Feb. 20th 2026

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Oceanside, California

Feb. 21st 2026

#collision

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy