×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Bianca Belair Expected To Be Involved At WWE WrestleMania 42 Despite Ongoing Recovery

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 10, 2026
Bianca Belair Expected To Be Involved At WWE WrestleMania 42 Despite Ongoing Recovery

Bianca Belair has been sidelined for nearly 10 months after suffering a serious hand injury during her WrestleMania 41 triple threat with IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. While she is still recovering, the expectation internally is that she will be part of WrestleMania 42 in some capacity.

A new report indicates that Belair remains on an internal list without a designated in ring return date, but WWE is confident she will be involved during WrestleMania weekend. The belief is that while a full return to competition may not be locked in, plans still exist for her presence on the show.

Sources also note that Belair’s rehab process has been unusually difficult, with multiple complications slowing her progress. Despite that, she has remained upbeat and focused throughout her recovery.

Belair previously opened up about the injury on Instagram, posting a photo of her hand with the caption, “It’s getting fixed,” while also sharing that time away from the ring led to a 20 pound weight gain, 10 of which she has already lost as she works toward returning.

She later provided more clarity during an appearance on 106 & Sports, revealing the injury was far more severe than originally believed.

“So I broke my knuckle, not my finger, I broke my knuckle, I broke the joint,” Belair explained. “I was in a triple threat with Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY… we came off the top rope and Rhea landed straight on my hand and it just crushed everything in my finger… now my body’s not doing what it’s supposed to do. But I’m hoping that I can be back in the ring soon.”

While there is still no clear timeline for her return to action, all signs point to Belair being part of WrestleMania 42 in some form as WWE continues to map out its biggest show of the year.

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 10th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Ontario, California

Feb. 11th 2026

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Dallas, Texas

Feb. 13th 2026

#smackdown

TNA No Surrender 2026

Nashville, Tennessee

Feb. 13th 2026

#no surrender

WWE Road To WrestleMania 2026

Lubbock, Texas

Feb. 14th 2026

#road to wrestlemania

WWE Monday Night RAW

Memphis, Tennessee

Feb. 16th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 17th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Sacramento, California

Feb. 18th 2026

#dynamite

WWE EVOLVE

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 18th 2026

#evolve

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Sunrise, Florida

Feb. 20th 2026

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Oceanside, California

Feb. 21st 2026

#collision

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy