Bianca Belair Expected To Be Involved At WWE WrestleMania 42 Despite Ongoing Recovery

Bianca Belair has been sidelined for nearly 10 months after suffering a serious hand injury during her WrestleMania 41 triple threat with IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. While she is still recovering, the expectation internally is that she will be part of WrestleMania 42 in some capacity.

A new report indicates that Belair remains on an internal list without a designated in ring return date, but WWE is confident she will be involved during WrestleMania weekend. The belief is that while a full return to competition may not be locked in, plans still exist for her presence on the show.

Sources also note that Belair’s rehab process has been unusually difficult, with multiple complications slowing her progress. Despite that, she has remained upbeat and focused throughout her recovery.

Belair previously opened up about the injury on Instagram, posting a photo of her hand with the caption, “It’s getting fixed,” while also sharing that time away from the ring led to a 20 pound weight gain, 10 of which she has already lost as she works toward returning.

She later provided more clarity during an appearance on 106 & Sports, revealing the injury was far more severe than originally believed.

“So I broke my knuckle, not my finger, I broke my knuckle, I broke the joint,” Belair explained. “I was in a triple threat with Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY… we came off the top rope and Rhea landed straight on my hand and it just crushed everything in my finger… now my body’s not doing what it’s supposed to do. But I’m hoping that I can be back in the ring soon.”

While there is still no clear timeline for her return to action, all signs point to Belair being part of WrestleMania 42 in some form as WWE continues to map out its biggest show of the year.