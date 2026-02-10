Becky Lynch Vs AJ Lee Still Reportedly Planned For WWE WrestleMania 42

Becky Lynch and AJ Lee are set to collide for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship sooner than many expected. WWE confirmed on Monday Night Raw that the long anticipated showdown will take place at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event on February 28.

The bout was made official following AJ Lee’s return to Raw, where she wasted little time getting under Becky Lynch’s skin. Lee directly challenged the champion, pushing Lynch into accepting the match in front of the live crowd. Later in the night, Lee rushed to the ring to save Maxxine Dupri from a post match attack, but the moment quickly turned tense. Lynch struck from behind and sent Lee crashing shoulder first into the ring post, adding another layer of hostility to their growing rivalry.

While the title match is now locked in for Elimination Chamber, the larger story appears far from finished. The rivalry is still expected to extend beyond February, with WrestleMania very much part of the bigger picture. Dave Meltzer explained on Wrestling Observer Radio that the plan has always been for this feud to reach its peak on the grandest stage.

“They had their story to set up the thing. I was expecting this match at Mania. But I was told, you know, that there’s a reason it’s here, and the story goes till Mania. So it all play out. I was just basically told, I go, like, you know, ‘I thought there’s gonna be a Mania. And it’s like, Don’t worry, it all plays out to get there.’”

This update comes at a time when WWE’s WrestleMania 42 plans have reportedly been shifting. The company has been reassessing parts of the two night event following internal disappointment with ticket sales, leading to several creative adjustments. Even with those changes, the Becky Lynch and AJ Lee program is believed to be one storyline that remains firmly on track.