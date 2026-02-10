Stone Cold Steve Austin Announced For WWE World During WrestleMania 42 Weekend

One of the most iconic names in WWE history will be part of WrestleMania 42 week festivities in Las Vegas.

During Monday Night Raw, WWE confirmed that “Stone Cold” Steve Austin is scheduled to appear at WWE World 2026. Austin will be greeting fans across two days, with appearances set for Saturday April 18 and Sunday April 19. Autograph and photo opportunities with the WWE Hall of Famer will be made available, with ticket details expected to be announced shortly.

Austin previously appeared at WWE World in 2025, and his return this year is made easier with WrestleMania once again taking place in Las Vegas, where Austin currently resides. At this stage, there has been no confirmation regarding any involvement on the WrestleMania 42 broadcast itself. Last year, Austin made a surprise appearance on night two of WrestleMania 41, where he revealed the official attendance figure.

WWE World has established itself as an annual fixture since taking the place of WrestleMania Axxess in 2024. The fan convention is produced in partnership between WWE and Fanatics, offering exclusive merchandise, superstar and legend meet and greets, panel discussions, and live podcast recordings throughout the week.

This year’s WWE World will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall, running from Thursday April 16 through Monday April 20. WrestleMania 42 is scheduled for April 18 and April 19, aligning with the same two days Austin will be on site for fan interactions.

Austin last competed in the ring at WrestleMania 38, where he faced Kevin Owens in a surprise match. Now 61 years old, Austin has previously stated that while he believes he could still physically handle another match, he does not expect to wrestle again.