Masked Interference Helps LA Knight Win Elimination Chamber Qualifier

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 10, 2026
The road to the 2026 Elimination Chamber took another sharp turn as a major spot was filled in the men’s Chamber match.

The premium live event is set for February 28, 2026 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. With two Chamber matches planned, every qualifying bout is carrying extra weight as the card comes together.

On the February 9 episode of WWE Raw from Cleveland, Ohio, a men’s Triple Threat match helped push things forward. That momentum carried over to SmackDown, where Penta, LA Knight, and Austin Theory collided with a Chamber entry on the line.

The match was fast paced and filled with near falls, with LA Knight clearly positioned as the fan favorite throughout. Just as the action hit its final stretch, chaos struck.

A masked man appeared once again, echoing the mystery attack seen at the Royal Rumble. The unknown attacker took out Austin Theory before disappearing through the crowd, leaving the outcome wide open.

With Theory removed from the equation, LA Knight capitalized, sealing the victory and officially earning his place inside the Elimination Chamber.

The 2026 Elimination Chamber event takes place on February 28 in Chicago, and with masked interference now becoming a pattern, questions are already swirling about who is behind the attacks and whether they will strike again on the road to the show.

