Je’Von Evans Stuns Raw With Viral OG Cutter Moment

NXT has been getting stripped for parts lately, but Je’Von Evans did not waste a second showing why WWE fast tracked him to the main roster.

Evans made his presence felt on the February 9 episode of WWE Raw from Cleveland, Ohio, delivering a moment that instantly became one of the night’s defining highlights.

The show featured a tag team clash with Je’Von Evans teaming alongside the Original El Grande Americano against Los Americanos. As the action spilled toward the finish, the new El Grande Americano watched from ringside while the match swung back and forth.

Then Evans stole the show.

Timing it to perfection, Evans launched from the top rope and connected with a flawless OG Cutter that stunned the live crowd. The reaction was so strong that WWE replayed the clip multiple times throughout the broadcast. On commentary, Corey Graves called it one of the most incredible things he has ever seen inside a WWE ring.

Online, the response was immediate. Fans flooded social media with clips and reactions as the spot began making the rounds beyond the Raw audience.

Evans and the Original El Grande Americano ultimately picked up the win, giving the jaw dropping moment a decisive finish. The celebration did not last long, though, as Los Americanos attacked after the bell before retreating from the ring, leaving the babyfaces fired up and standing tall.

If this was meant to introduce Je’Von Evans to the Raw audience, the message was loud and clear. He is already playing at a different speed.