×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Je’Von Evans Stuns Raw With Viral OG Cutter Moment

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 10, 2026
Je’Von Evans Stuns Raw With Viral OG Cutter Moment

NXT has been getting stripped for parts lately, but Je’Von Evans did not waste a second showing why WWE fast tracked him to the main roster.

Evans made his presence felt on the February 9 episode of WWE Raw from Cleveland, Ohio, delivering a moment that instantly became one of the night’s defining highlights.

The show featured a tag team clash with Je’Von Evans teaming alongside the Original El Grande Americano against Los Americanos. As the action spilled toward the finish, the new El Grande Americano watched from ringside while the match swung back and forth.

Then Evans stole the show.

Timing it to perfection, Evans launched from the top rope and connected with a flawless OG Cutter that stunned the live crowd. The reaction was so strong that WWE replayed the clip multiple times throughout the broadcast. On commentary, Corey Graves called it one of the most incredible things he has ever seen inside a WWE ring.

Online, the response was immediate. Fans flooded social media with clips and reactions as the spot began making the rounds beyond the Raw audience.

Evans and the Original El Grande Americano ultimately picked up the win, giving the jaw dropping moment a decisive finish. The celebration did not last long, though, as Los Americanos attacked after the bell before retreating from the ring, leaving the babyfaces fired up and standing tall.

If this was meant to introduce Je’Von Evans to the Raw audience, the message was loud and clear. He is already playing at a different speed.

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 10th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Ontario, California

Feb. 11th 2026

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Dallas, Texas

Feb. 13th 2026

#smackdown

TNA No Surrender 2026

Nashville, Tennessee

Feb. 13th 2026

#no surrender

WWE Road To WrestleMania 2026

Lubbock, Texas

Feb. 14th 2026

#road to wrestlemania

WWE Monday Night RAW

Memphis, Tennessee

Feb. 16th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 17th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Sacramento, California

Feb. 18th 2026

#dynamite

WWE EVOLVE

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 18th 2026

#evolve

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Sunrise, Florida

Feb. 20th 2026

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Oceanside, California

Feb. 21st 2026

#collision

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy