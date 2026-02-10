×
CM Punk And Finn Balor Set Course For Explosive Elimination Chamber Clash

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 10, 2026
CM Punk is the World Heavyweight Champion and he is carrying himself like it. The Best In The World was in the building for SmackDown this week and he made it clear that nothing is stopping him from being front and center when Elimination Chamber hits Chicago on August 28.

The February 9 episode of WWE RAW took place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland Ohio and the night quickly revolved around Punk. Earlier in the show Roman Reigns officially chose Punk as his opponent for WrestleMania 42 and Punk was brought out to address the decision.

That plan barely got started.

As Michael Cole introduced Punk to the ring Finn Balor stormed in and took control of the moment. Balor claimed Punk is hurt and said he knows it because he is the one who did the damage. He then warned that he would not let Roman Reigns walk in and steal what he called his kill.

Balor made his intentions clear and called his shot. He wants CM Punk at Elimination Chamber in Chicago. Punk beat him in Ireland and Balor promised to return the favor on Punk’s home turf.

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce came out quickly and shut things down. Pearce told Balor the company is already on the road to WrestleMania and ordered him to leave the ring or be escorted out by security.

That is when Punk finally appeared.

Punk and Pearce argued on the floor before Punk slipped past him and entered the ring. Balor climbed onto the announce table and the two stared each other down as the crowd came unglued. Punk wanted to fight right there in Cleveland but Balor said he only wants the championship.

Punk did not hesitate. He said he would beat Balor in Chicago at Elimination Chamber.

