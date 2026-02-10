Stephanie Vaquer Confronts Liv Morgan As Tensions Boil Over On WWE Raw

The road to WrestleMania is heating up fast, and Liv Morgan is right in the middle of it.

The February 9 episode of WWE RAW took place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, marking the city’s 31st time hosting Raw. A packed crowd watched as the spotlight firmly landed on Liv Morgan, who is fresh off winning the 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble and now holds all the power heading into WrestleMania.

Morgan arrived alongside Dominik Mysterio and quickly made it clear that it was Monday Night Morgan. Dominik opened the segment by presenting her with flowers and chocolates, setting the tone before Liv teased that she would give him his gift later, drawing knowing laughs from the crowd.

Liv leaned fully into her moment, reminding everyone that whoever she chooses to face at WrestleMania will lose their championship on the biggest stage of them all.

That confidence brought out Stephanie Vaquer, who made her way to the ring with the Women’s World Championship. Vaquer cut off Liv’s celebration, calling her out and delivering part of her message in Spanish. Liv turned to Dominik for a translation, only for him to dodge the question and fire back in Spanish himself. When Liv pressed him on what he said, Vaquer bluntly revealed that Dominik had called her a little bitch.

Things escalated from there. Liv mocked Vaquer by offering her a Hot Girls Love Dominik Mysterio shirt, telling her she did not qualify. Vaquer responded by saying she hopes Liv chooses her so she can beat her at WrestleMania. Liv refused to make a decision, telling Vaquer that if she has a problem with it, she can cry about it, puta.

That final word crossed the line. Vaquer responded by slapping Dominik Mysterio across the face, ending the segment on a sharp note and leaving no doubt that she is ready for Liv Morgan whenever the choice is made.