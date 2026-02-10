AJ Lee Returns On WWE Raw And Confronts Becky Lynch

WrestleMania season always brings surprises, and the February 9 episode of WWE RAW delivered a major one as AJ Lee made her presence felt in a big way.

The show took place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, and the opening moments highlighted several familiar faces in attendance. That is when the camera landed on AJ Lee, seated alongside her husband, instantly shifting the energy inside the building.

As Becky Lynch made her way out for the opening promo, she noticed AJ Lee in the crowd and immediately stopped in her tracks. Clearly rattled, Becky let her frustration show before even reaching the ring, making it obvious she was not pleased to see the former Divas Champion anywhere near her show.

Once in the ring, Becky grabbed a microphone and went straight into a heated rant about AJ Lee showing up unannounced. She barely had time to get going before AJ Lee’s music hit. Skipping her way to the ring, AJ looked more than comfortable stepping back into the spotlight.

The verbal exchange quickly escalated. AJ explained she was there to support Maxxine Dupri in her Women’s Elimination Chamber match later that night. Becky brushed that off and mocked AJ, comparing her to a small chihuahua, which only seemed to amuse the returning star.

AJ fired back, calling Becky’s reaction over the top and reminding her of their recent history. She pointed out that she had beaten Becky at WarGames and WrestlePalooza, and also played a role in costing her the championship at Madison Square Garden. Becky had no interest in burying the past, bluntly asking what it would take to finally get AJ out of her way.

That tension led to a major challenge. Becky offered AJ a match at Elimination Chamber in Chicago. The idea barely had time to breathe before becoming official. AJ pushed for the stakes to be raised, needling Becky until she agreed to put her championship on the line, even though she was clearly reluctant at first.