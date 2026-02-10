WWE Monday Night Raw Results - February 9, 2026

Tonight on RAW, two Elimination Chamber Triple Threat Qualifying Matches - on the men's side, Austin Theory, Penta and LA Knight battle it out, and on the women's side - Ivy Nile, Rhea Ripley and Lyra Valkyria collide, The Usos (Jimmy & Jey) defend their World Tag Team Championships against The Alpha Academy (Otis & Akira Tozawa), Maxxine Dupri goes up against Nattie Neidhart and more!

RAW begins with clips of CM Punk & AJ Lee walking backstage, Becky Lynch throws a tantrum behind them. Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky sit in the empty arena, The Judgement Day (Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez & Dominik Mysterio) playing darts backstage.

Becky Lynch's music hits at ringside and she makes her way out. Lynch gets on the mic and says there is only so much disrespect a woman can take. She says she had a big announcement for today but instead she sees AJ Lee is back on her show. Lee's music plays and comes out and skips down to the ring. Lynch asks Lee what she's doing here and Lee tells Lynch she's here to support Maxxine Dupri tonight and she plans on hanging out in catering mostly. Lynch tells Lee she isn't cute and calls her eyebrows stupid. She compares Lee to a Chihuahua and says Lee is ruining her life. Lee asks how she is ruining her life and tells Lynch to stop being dramatic. Aside from beating Lynch and WarGames and Wrestlepalooza and costing Lynch her title to Dupri she kinda sees Lynch's point. Lynch asks what it will take to get rid of Lee. Lynch brings up The Elimination Chamber and asks if Lee wants to go one on one with Lynch. Lee says that's not what she wants and she thinks either Lynch is having a nervous breakdown or that Lynch wants to go one on one with her and says she's flattered and knew she Lynch liked her. Lee says she hasn't had a one on one match in over a decade and the moment has to be special. Lee asks if she gets a title shot and Lynch says no. Lynch says Lee has done nothing to deserve a title shot. Lee says no title, no match. Lynch relents and agrees and tells Lee she has no idea what she's in for and slams the mic down and leaves the ring.

The Vision (Austin Theory, Logan Paul & Bronson Reed) and Paul Heyman are seen walking backstage.

Match 1 - WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey)(c) -vs- The Alpha Academy (Otis & Akira Tozawa)

We get the bell, Otis and Jey start things off. Otis and Jey shake hands and then lock up. Jey is tossed across the ring. Jey regroups and gets Otis in a headlock. Otis breaks free and slams down Jey and then takes Jey down again with a shoulder tackle. Tozawa is tagged in and Jey is double teamed and Jey is covered and Jey kicks out at two. Tozawa gets Jey in a chinlock but is pushed to the corner and Jimmy is tagged in and Tozawa is double teamed. Jimmy chops Tozawa and Tozawa hits a headscissors and then kicks Jimmy on the side of his head. Jimmy is covered and he kicks out and rolls out of the ring. Jey comes in the ring and Tozawa kicks Jey and The Usps are both outside the ring. Otis picks up Tozawa and throws him over the ropes onto The Usos and we cut to a break.

Back to the Tag Titles match, Tozawa punches Jey down to the mat and then hits a DDT and both men are laid out. Otis and Jimmy are tagged in and Otis takes out both Jimmy and Jey. Jimmy kicks and strikes Otis. Otis slams down Jimmy, and catches Jimmy off the ropes and slams him down for a near fall. Otis slams into Jimmy in the corner. Jey makes a blind tag and Otis goes for the caterpillar and Jey kicks Otis. Jey takes out Tozawa and then tags Jimmy back. Otis is double superkicked and he fires back with a double clothesline. Tozawa is tagged in and he hits a double missile dropkick and The Usos roll out of the ring, Tozawa hits suicide dives on opposite ends of the ring taking out Jey and Jimmy. Back in the ring, Tozawa hits a senton on Jimmy and almost gets the win as Jimmy kicks out right before the three count. Otis is tagged in and Tozawa gets superkicked and Jey is tagged in, Otis is superkicked and then he gets hit with a double spear. The Usos hit 1-D and get the win.

Winners and STILL WWE World Tag Team Champions: The Usos

Otis helps Tozawa to his feet after the match and the teams all shake hands and hug to show respect towards each other. The Alpha Academy leave and Byron Saxton gets in the ring to interview The Usos. Saxton asks what's next for The Usos. Jey gives props to Tozawa and Otis and Jimmy says they will still be the best tag team but Jimmy needs Jey to win The Elimination Chamber and become Main Event Jey again.

We come back from a commercial break and Liv Morgan is in the ring with Dominik Mysterio. Morgan grabs a mic and before she can speak, Mysterio stops her. He signals to the time keeper and is handed a bouquet of roses for Morgan. Mysterio gifts her her roses and Morgan gets back on the mic and says Cleveland is in the presence of the greatest IC champ and Royal Rumble winner of all time. Morgan says she put Jade Cargill & Stephanie Vaquer on notice and that they're scared because they know whoever Morgan will choose to face at WrestleMania will lose their championship. Mysterio goes to say something and Stephanie Vaquer comes out and interrupts him. Vaquer strolls down to the ring. Mysterio and Morgan giggle and make fun of her and Vaquer gets a mic. Vaquer tells Morgan she talks too much, and says stuff to Morgan in Spanish. Morgan asks Mysterio what she said and Mysterio says he doesn't want to repeat it but he's got her. Mysterio responds in Spanish and Morgan asks Mysterio what he said. Vaquer says he said he's a little bitch. Morgan calls Vaquer a liar and says she should get Vaquer a "Hot Girls love Dominik" t-shirt but she isn't a hot girl so it's a moot point. Vaquer says she wants Morgan to pick her so she can kick her ass. Morgan says she won't rush to make the decision and calls her "puta". Vaquer gets upset and strikes Mysterio and leaves.

A promo for Rhea Ripley, Ivy Nile and Lyra Valkyria plays where they talk about their qualifying match for the Elimination Chamber.

Match 2 - WWE Women's Elimination Chamber Triple Threat Qualifying Match: Rhea Ripley -vs- Lyra Valkyria -vs- Ivy Nile

The bell rings and Nile goes after Valkyria and knocks her out of the ring and then goes for Ripley. Nile punches Ripley and then jumps into a dropkicks by Ripley. Valkyria gets back in the ring and she rolls up Ripley and Ripley kicks out at two. Nile runs in and suplexes Ripley who was trying to suplex Valkyria. The match ends up outside the ring. Ripley slams Nile into the apron and Valkyria hits a headscissors on Ripley outside the ring and we cut to a break.

Back to RAW, Ripley is tossed outside the ring by Nile. Nile slams down Valkyria and covers her for a near fall. Nile slams Valkyria into the corner dropping Ripley on the ropes. Nile climbs the ropes and meets a seated Ripley. The women punch each other on the top rope and Nile gets caught on the ropes and Valkyria runs in and stomps Nile. Nile pulls herself up and throws Ripley and Valkyria off the top rope. Nile kicks Valkyria and Ripley. Ripley clotheslines Nile to the mat and kicks her. Nile is slammed face first and then Ripley hits her with a basement dropkick. Valkyria comes in with a roll up and Ripley kicks out. Ripley and Valkyria trade cradle pinning attempts. Valkyria ends up on Ripley's shoulders and Nile comes off the top rope and they botch a move. Nile covers Valkyria for a near fall. Nile suplexes Ripley and nearly creams Valkyria on the mat. Valkyria is covered for a near fall and Nile then hits a stalled suplex but Valkyria counters and rolls up Nile. Valkyria hits Nile with a kick and then DDT's Ripley. Nile sends Valkyria out of the ring and covers Ripley for a two count. Nile hits a spinning uranage and tries to get the pin. Nile hits a backstabber on Ripley and then tries to roll up Valkyria. Valkyria hits NightWing on Nile and Ripley breaks the pin. Ripley hits RipTide on Valkyria and gets the win.

Winner: Rhea Ripley

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan backstage. Dominik Mysterio comes in and Morgan tells him to cheer up Finn Balor. Balor tells Mysterio he still wants the world title and Mysterio says Balor's window for that is closed and Balor says he's tired of being an afterthought and that they're supposed to be a family and leaves.

CM Punk is shown walking backstage and we cut to a break.

We're back after a commercial break and Michael Cole is in the ring talking about CM Punk -vs- Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. Finn Balor runs in and says two weeks ago he left the world champion in the ring like a wounded dog. He says Punk is hurt because he hurt Punk and he's not going to let Roman Reigns to sneak in and take his kill. He says he's tired of being an afterthought and he's tired of being pushed around and he wants Punk at the Elimination Chamber. Adam Pearce comes out and tells Balor no and then calls out security. Pearce says this isn't how they conduct business and Balor had his chance. Pearce says Punk and Reigns are the main event at WrestleMania and he wants Balor to leave on his will or he'll be escorted out. Punk's music hits and Punk storms the ring. Pearce stops Punk and Punk argues with Pearce and then deeks him out and enters the ring. Balor runs to the announce desk and stands on it as Punk stands on the apron. Pearce tells everyone to relax and security stand between Punk on the apron and Balor on the announce desk. Punk says Balor doesn't deserve a title shot but he deserves an ass kicking. Punk tells Balor to get in the ring and Balor says not like this, and he's not fighting Punk for no reason. He tells Punk to put the title on the line and he'll finish what he started two weeks ago. Punk says he'd like to see Balor try and tells Balor to come in the ring. Punk says he'll beat Balor's ass anywhere and Pearce objects and says no. He tells Punk he's crazy and he's not jeopardizing the WrestleMania main event. Punk says Pearce either gives him Punk or he chases Balor around the arena all day tonight. Pearce issues a match at Elimination Chamber with Punk -vs- Balor. Balor is escorted out through the crowd and Punk stays in the ring and Michael Cole shows up again. Punk tells Cole that he's here for an interview and Cole says he has a question... he asks Punk what he's doing and why he is jeopardizing a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. Punk says he isn't jeopardizing anything but he's chasing greatness and he will be a fighting champion. He says being the champ comes with a responsibility to prove that he's the best in the world and that he'll fight anyone. He asks Cole how that's jeopardizing anything. Punk says he knows that his reign can end at anytime but that shit isn't going to happen. Punk addresses Reigns and says he knows Reigns doesn't hate him, but he hates that he knows he can't do a damn thing to stop Punk. Punk says WrestleMania will end with him being champ.

Adam Pearce talks to security backstage and confirms Finn Balor has left the building. The Vision (Logan Paul, Austin Theory & Bronson Reed) and Paul Heyman come in. Heyman blames Pearce for Bron Breakker bring injured. Pearce says he knows Breakker is the key to WWE's future and he wants Breakker back soon but they should focus on Theory advancing to the Elimination Chamber. Pearce tells them to not get involved in Theory's match tonight. Pearce says it's a threat and Heyman says Pearce just told him to FOFA. Paul asks Pearce what he'll do if they get involved and tells him to not answer it and tells Pearce he's the biggest star to come out of Cleveland. Reed comes back and tells Paul to not worry about Pearce and how Pearce is now Reed's problem.

Match 3: Nattie -vs- Maxxine Dupri

We get the bell, Nattie charges at Dupri and Dupri counters and throws Nattie in an ankle lock. Nattie breaks the hold and strikes Dupri down. Dupri armdrags Nattie and then hits her with a spin kick. Outside the ring, Dupri puts Nattie in another ankle lock and Nattie breaks the hold and slams Dupri into the steel steps and then into the ring post. Dupri is thrown across the announce table and Nattie clears the table. Dupri is face planted onto the announce desk and Nattie mounts Dupri and punches her out and the ref calls for the bell.

Double Countout

After the match, Nattie beats up Dupri on the announce desk some more and then slaps her in the sharpshooter on the table. AJ Lee's music hits and Lee runs out to the ring. Nattie lets go of Dupri and leaves through the crowd as Lee checks on Dupri. As Lee helps Dupri to the back, Becky Lynch comes out of nowhere and sends Lee into the ringpost, taunts her and leaves.

A promo for the Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match plays with LA Knight plays.

Match 4: Los Americano (Bravo & Rayo) w/El Grande Americano -vs- Je'Von Evans & OG El Grande Americano

Evans and Rayo start off. Evans dances around the ring and Rayo attacks him. Evans and Rayo fly around the ring and Evans drop kicks Rayo. Evans hits a stunner and Bravo is tagged in. Evans chops Bravo and hits a Hurricanrana and a dropkick. Rayo blind tags and OG Americano tags in too. Rayo and Bravo take out Evans and OG Americano comes off the top rope and takes out Rayo and Bravo. Evans gets back in the ring and Rayo and Bravo are clotheslined out of the ring on opposite ends and we cut to a commercial.

We are back, Rayo beats on Evans in the ring and tags in Bravo. Evans is double teamed and Bravo then punches out Evans in the corner. Bravo sits Evans on the top rope and starts to kick Bravo. Evans hits a springboard twisting Senton and OG Americano and Rayo are tagged in. OG Americano throws Rayo around and then hits a German suplex and then back body drops Bravo and goes back to beating Rayo. OG Americano hits a double German Suplex on Rayo and Bravo and then gets Rayo in an ankle lock. Rayo fights out of it and tags in Bravo. Evans is tagged in too and he takes out both Rayo and Bravo. Bravo beats up Evans, OG Americano takes out Bravo and Rayo. OG Americano is knocked off the top rope by the other Americano. Bravo comes off the top rope and Evans comes off the other corner and hits a cutter. OG Americano is tagged in and Bravo is covered for the win.

Winners: OG El Grande Americano & Je'Von Evans

After the match, OG and Evans celebrate in the ring. Other Americano attacks OG and tries to unmask OG. OG counters and tries to unmask other Americano but Rayo and Bravo save him.

Penta, LA Knight and Austin Theory get a video promo where they all talk about winning the qualifier match which is our main event for the night.

Byron Saxton talks to Gunther backstage. Gunther says he couldn't care less about Dragon Lee and he's focused on WrestleMania. Gunther says his road to WrestleMania should have started when he took out Goldberg, or Cena and Styles. Instead it starts next week, but regardless, the result will be the same and he'll walk out WrestleMania as the WWE champion.

Match 5 - Match 2 - WWE Men's Elimination Chamber Triple Threat Qualifying Match: Austin Theory w/Paul Heyman -vs- Penta -vs- LA Knight

The bell rings, the men all stare each other down. Penta and Knight attack Theory and send him into the corner. Penta hits a wrecking ball drop kick and hits a knee on Knight and tries for the pin. Theory is knocked out of the ring and Knight tries to roll up Penta. Penta and Knight trade waist locks and Knight knocks Penta to the mat. Penta hits a headscissors and sends Knight out of the ring. Penta flips over the ropes onto Knight and then Penta sends Knight back into the ring. Penta punches Knight and Theory trips Penta and pulls him out of the ring. Theory hits a guillotine on the ropes on Knight and hits a rolling dropkick. Theory gets back outside the ring and takes Penta out and we cut to a break.

Back to our Main Event, Theory covers Knight who kicks out at two. Knight punches Theory several times and then counters a suplex and hits a neckbreaker on Theory. Penta breaks the pin and sends Knight out of the ring. Penta forearms Knight off the apron and Theory slams down Penta with a brainbuster and covers Penta for a near fall. Theory knocks Knight back on to the arena floor and then beats on Penta some more in the ring. Penta chops Theory and Theory boots down Penta. Theory hits a spinebuster on Penta and covers him for a near fall. Knight gets back in the ring and takes down Theory and sends Theory to the outside. Knight slams Theory's head into the announce desk several times and punches Penta as he tries to get him through the ropes. Penta's head is slammed into the announce desk and Knight goes back and does it again to Theory and then sends him back in the ring. Theory rolls up Knight and Knight kicks out. Knight is sent face first into the turnbuckles. Knight slams down Theory and both men are laid out. Penta comes off the top rope and hits a double cross body on both Theory and Knight. Penta kicks both men and hits a SlingBlade on Knight. Theory is kicked and Penta hits a backstabber on Theory. Penta covers Theory and Knight breaks the pin. Penta kicks Knight, Knight punches Penta and sits him on the top turnbuckle. Knight climbs up and goes for a superplex but is knocked down. Theory tries to get at Penta and climbs up but is knocked down. Knight goes for a superplex and Theory comes under them and slams them down. Theory covers Knight who kicks out at two. Theory goes for the stomp but Knight counters and hits an inverted DDT. Knight gets to his feet and comes off the ropes and hits an elbow on Theory. Logan Paul, and Bronson Reed run out and Knight takes out Paul and Reed runs into Knight knocking him down and hits an elbow on Knight. In the ring, Reed hits a Tsunami on Knight and Adam Pearce runs out with security and kicks Paul and Reed from ringside. Theory stomps Knight and covers him, Penta breaks the pin. Penta superkicks Theory outside the ring and Theory throws Penta onto the announce desk. The masked man runs out and kicks Theory and hits a stomp. Paul and Reed come back out and chase the masked man into the crowd. Theory and Knight get to their feet in the ring and Knight hits BFT and gets the win.

Winner: LA Knight

Heyman argues with Pearce after the match. He says he didn't get involved like he was asked but demands to know who the masked man is. Knight celebrates in the ring as the show goes off the air.