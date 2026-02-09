×
WWE Confirms Roman Reigns Raw Schedule Ahead Of WrestleMania 42

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 09, 2026
WWE Confirms Roman Reigns Raw Schedule Ahead Of WrestleMania 42

WWE has officially locked in one of its biggest WrestleMania main events in years.

During the February 2 2026 episode of WWE Raw, the long anticipated clash between CM Punk and Roman Reigns was formally confirmed for WrestleMania 42.

Shortly after the announcement aired, WWE followed up with a social media post outlining Reigns’ remaining Raw appearances on the road to WrestleMania. The schedule gives fans multiple chances to see The Tribal Chief ahead of the event.

Confirmed Roman Reigns Raw appearances.

• Monday March 2 in Indianapolis Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

• Monday March 16 in San Antonio Texas at Frost Bank Center

• Monday March 23 in Boston Massachusetts at TD Garden

• Monday March 30 in New York New York at Madison Square Garden

• Final Raw before WrestleMania on Monday April 13 in Sacramento California at Golden 1 Center

With the WrestleMania showdown now official, these appearances are expected to play a key role in building momentum toward what WWE is positioning as a marquee main event.

