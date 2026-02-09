×
Bron Breakker Injury Update Brings Hope Ahead Of WWE WrestleMania 42

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 09, 2026
Bron Breakker is currently on the shelf with an injury, but there is growing belief within WWE that his absence may not keep him out of WrestleMania 42.

It was reported that Breakker recently underwent surgery to repair a hernia. While the timing raised immediate concerns with WrestleMania only weeks away, there is optimism backstage that he could still be cleared in time. At this stage, there has been no confirmation regarding what role he would have at the event if he does return.

Additional details indicate the hernia issue had been bothering Breakker for some time. However, it was only after his appearance on WWE Raw last week that surgery became unavoidable. During that episode, Breakker was involved in a physical angle where he dismantled the announce table, playing off his anger over how his Royal Rumble elimination unfolded.

Breakker entered the 2026 men’s Royal Rumble at number two and was immediately taken out in a storyline attack. A hooded figure delivered a stomp before disappearing through the crowd, with WWE heavily teasing Seth Rollins as the attacker. Despite being injured himself, Rollins is also targeting a return in time for WrestleMania.

That moment tied back to events from late 2025, when Rollins was written off television following a shoulder injury. In that storyline, Breakker betrayed Rollins and removed him from The Vision, setting the stage for their ongoing rivalry.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas on April 18 and April 19. At present, the only officially announced match is CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship.

