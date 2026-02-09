×
TNA iMPACT! Hits New Viewership High In Fourth Week On AMC

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 09, 2026
Last Thursday’s edition of TNA Impact delivered another strong performance on AMC, drawing an average of 241,000 viewers. That figure represents a 20 percent increase from the prior week and marks the largest audience the show has posted since moving to the network four weeks ago.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, the broadcast earned a 0.05 rating. That number was up 25 percent week to week and stands as the show’s best demo performance since its AMC debut on January 15. For the night, Impact finished tied for 58th on the primetime cable rankings.

The overall rise is also being felt industry wide. Nielsen recently implemented changes to how ratings and viewership are calculated beginning the week of January 26, a shift that has led to noticeable increases for many wrestling programs, particularly those airing on cable television.

Since debuting on AMC, Impact has shown steady momentum. Compared to the average of its first three weeks on the network, this latest episode was up 22.6 percent in total viewers and 25 percent in the 18 to 49 demo, highlighting continued growth for the series in its new television home.

