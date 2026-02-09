Spoiler Plans For Another WWE WrestleMania 42 Match Revealed

The lucha mask saga that kicked off at the Royal Rumble is racing toward WrestleMania, with WWE lining up a rare mirror match if plans hold.

After weeks of intrigue following the shock return of Chad Gable as the Original El Grande Americano at the 2026 Royal Rumble, the direction is clear. WWE is planning El Grande Americano vs El Grande Americano for WrestleMania 42.

During a February Q and A session, WrestleVotes indicated the company views the bout as a lock for the card and a genuine attraction.

“WWE sees the money here; this is making the Mania card. It’s a surefire WrestleMania match. It makes the WrestleMania card either way.”

The angle began in Riyadh when Gable returned under the mask and eliminated the current El Grande Americano, portrayed by Ludwig Kaiser, before being tossed out moments later. The rivalry escalated on RAW when Gable cost Kaiser a win against Je’Von Evans, cutting him off just as he was about to use a loaded mask. The crowd reaction made the direction obvious. Original versus impostor.

