Kevin Nash Details Real Life Anger Between CM Punk And Triple H

Kevin Nash is opening up about just how real the tension once was between CM Punk and Triple H, and according to Big Sexy, it went far beyond anything fans ever saw on television.

Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Nash reflected on a backstage moment from the early 2010s that escalated quickly after Punk went off script and referenced Stephanie McMahon. The comment did not sit well with her husband, and Nash said the reaction backstage was immediate and intense.

“When I was supposed to wrestle CM Punk after I cost him the belt, he said something that pissed off Paul about something with him and Stephanie. And it wasn’t on script. And it pissed Paul off.”

Nash explained that the original creative plan was instantly scrapped once Triple H heard what had been said, with Levesque deciding to handle the situation himself.

“Paul came back and basically said, ‘You’re not wrestling Punk. I am. I’m beating that motherf**er.’”

According to Nash, this was not Triple H playing into a storyline or turning it into a work. He described it as genuine anger, making it clear this was no longer business as usual.

“He was that hot… And it wasn’t like Paul being a character. It was like, ‘Oh, OK, motherf**er. You want to pull them out and measure them. Here we go. Suck on that.’”

What surprised Nash most, however, is where things stand today. With Punk now back in WWE and trusted in a major role, Nash admitted he never expected the relationship to fully recover.

“I know how much Paul cares for him now. And what it took to bring him back. That relationship is real.”

Nash added that situations like this are more common than outsiders might think. In wrestling, even the deepest personal issues can fade once business opportunities come back into focus.

“That’s what people don’t understand that aren’t in the business. You can have that kind of fing heat with somebody ten years ago… but man, when you gotta make money and make music together fing how quickly that dissolves.”