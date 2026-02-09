×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Positive Update On Chelsea Green Following WWE SmackDown Injury

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 09, 2026
Positive Update On Chelsea Green Following WWE SmackDown Injury

There is encouraging news regarding Chelsea Green following the injury scare she suffered on SmackDown. Although Green was spotted wearing a walking boot over the weekend, early indications suggest the situation is not as serious as first feared.

The current belief internally is that Green avoided a fracture and instead suffered a significant sprain to her foot or ankle. While the injury was described as painful, there is relief that no break has been detected.

At this stage, there is still no clear timetable for her return to the ring. Even without a fracture, the length of her recovery will depend on how quickly the sprain responds to treatment and rest, leaving her status week to week.

Green was injured during a three way Elimination Chamber qualifying match on the February 6 episode of SmackDown against Tiffany Stratton and Lash Legend. Commentary acknowledged the issue during the broadcast as Green was checked on at ringside.

The injury forced Green to miss her scheduled AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship defence over the weekend. She appeared via FaceTime during the broadcast, revealing she was in a walking boot and unable to compete. La Hiedra stepped in as her replacement, teaming with Ethan Page in a losing effort that resulted in the titles changing hands. Afterward, Green took to social media to express her frustration over being sidelined at a critical moment.

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

WWE Monday Night RAW

February 9, 2026 at

Cleveland, Ohio, USA

Hashtag: #raw

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Cleveland, Ohio

Feb. 9th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 10th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Ontario, California

Feb. 11th 2026

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Dallas, Texas

Feb. 13th 2026

#smackdown

TNA No Surrender 2026

Nashville, Tennessee

Feb. 13th 2026

#no surrender

WWE Road To WrestleMania 2026

Lubbock, Texas

Feb. 14th 2026

#road to wrestlemania

WWE Monday Night RAW

Memphis, Tennessee

Feb. 16th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 17th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Sacramento, California

Feb. 18th 2026

#dynamite

WWE EVOLVE

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 18th 2026

#evolve

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Sunrise, Florida

Feb. 20th 2026

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Oceanside, California

Feb. 21st 2026

#collision

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy