Positive Update On Chelsea Green Following WWE SmackDown Injury

There is encouraging news regarding Chelsea Green following the injury scare she suffered on SmackDown. Although Green was spotted wearing a walking boot over the weekend, early indications suggest the situation is not as serious as first feared.
The current belief internally is that Green avoided a fracture and instead suffered a significant sprain to her foot or ankle. While the injury was described as painful, there is relief that no break has been detected.
At this stage, there is still no clear timetable for her return to the ring. Even without a fracture, the length of her recovery will depend on how quickly the sprain responds to treatment and rest, leaving her status week to week.
Green was injured during a three way Elimination Chamber qualifying match on the February 6 episode of SmackDown against Tiffany Stratton and Lash Legend. Commentary acknowledged the issue during the broadcast as Green was checked on at ringside.
The injury forced Green to miss her scheduled AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship defence over the weekend. She appeared via FaceTime during the broadcast, revealing she was in a walking boot and unable to compete. La Hiedra stepped in as her replacement, teaming with Ethan Page in a losing effort that resulted in the titles changing hands. Afterward, Green took to social media to express her frustration over being sidelined at a critical moment.
The AUDACITY of @luchalibreaaa to throw @OfficialEGO into a match like that after I almost ended my career on Smackdown last night from a near fatal fall 🤬🤬🤬🤬, CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) February 8, 2026
Ethan, we need to talk!!! pic.twitter.com/sT2SiQCp8Y
