AEW Double Or Nothing Reportedly Heading To New York City This Spring

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast has reported that AEW is preparing to bring one of its biggest annual events to New York City this spring.

According to Zarian, AEW Double or Nothing is slated to take place at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens. While an exact date has not yet been confirmed, the report suggests plans are already in motion for the landmark pay per view to land in the city for the first time.

“AEW brings one of its landmark PPV events to New York City this Spring,” Zarian reported. “Double or Nothing is scheduled for Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, NYC!”

The move would mark a major shift for Double or Nothing, which has long been associated with Las Vegas and the Memorial Day weekend tradition. That streak was already broken last year when the 2025 edition was held in Glendale, Arizona, signaling AEW’s willingness to move its tentpole events to new markets.

If confirmed, hosting Double or Nothing in Queens would represent another major statement from AEW as it continues expanding its pay per view footprint beyond its original strongholds and into high profile domestic venues.

AEW has already announced several major pay per view and special television events for 2026, giving fans a clearer picture of the company’s touring plans for the year ahead.

Schedule of confirmed 2026 AEW PPV and special TV events

AEW Maximum Carnage 2026

January 14 to January 17

Phoenix Arizona

Arizona Financial Theater

AEW Grand Slam Australia 2026

February 14

Sydney Australia

Qudos Bank Arena

AEW Revolution 2026

March 15

Los Angeles California

Crypto.com Arena

AEW Dynasty 2026

April 5

Vancouver British Columbia Canada

Rogers Arena

AEW All In London 2026

August 30

London England

Wembley Stadium