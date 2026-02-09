×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Fred Ottman Shares Health Update After Month Long Hospital Stay

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 09, 2026
Fred Ottman Shares Health Update After Month Long Hospital Stay

Fred Ottman has shared a serious health update, revealing that he has spent the past month hospitalized following a life threatening medical emergency.

Known to fans as Typhoon and Shockmaster, Fred Ottman was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 as part of The Natural Disasters alongside Earthquake. 

The 69 year old wrestling veteran took to Instagram on Sunday to explain that his gallbladder ruptured, leading to severe infections that required extended hospital care. Ottman said doctors told him the situation could have turned fatal if treatment had been delayed any longer, but he remains optimistic as he prepares for the next stage of recovery.

“If I would have waited one more day, the doctors told me I probably wouldn’t be here with you, be able to talk to you guys.”

Despite surviving the initial crisis, Ottman admitted the aftermath has been physically demanding. He described losing significant muscle mass and having to relearn basic movement as part of his recovery.

“But I’m here. I’ve lost a lot of muscle mass. I’ve lost a lot of different things. It’s been a brutal fight. I’ve been learning how to walk again. It’s been a fight.”

While the road ahead is not over, Ottman said he expects to be discharged from hospital very soon.

“I’m not out of the woods yet, but Monday afternoon they are going to let me out of here.”

Ottman also revealed that he is scheduled to undergo surgery on January 23 to have a drainage bag removed, marking another step toward regaining his health.

“Thank God, I’ve got a good wife. I’ve got great friends. My wrestling buddies are just amazing.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Fred Ottman (@fredottman)

 

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Cleveland, Ohio

Feb. 9th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 10th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Ontario, California

Feb. 11th 2026

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Dallas, Texas

Feb. 13th 2026

#smackdown

TNA No Surrender 2026

Nashville, Tennessee

Feb. 13th 2026

#no surrender

WWE Road To WrestleMania 2026

Lubbock, Texas

Feb. 14th 2026

#road to wrestlemania

WWE Monday Night RAW

Memphis, Tennessee

Feb. 16th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 17th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Sacramento, California

Feb. 18th 2026

#dynamite

WWE EVOLVE

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 18th 2026

#evolve

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Sunrise, Florida

Feb. 20th 2026

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Oceanside, California

Feb. 21st 2026

#collision

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy