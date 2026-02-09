Fred Ottman Shares Health Update After Month Long Hospital Stay

Fred Ottman has shared a serious health update, revealing that he has spent the past month hospitalized following a life threatening medical emergency.

Known to fans as Typhoon and Shockmaster, Fred Ottman was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 as part of The Natural Disasters alongside Earthquake.

The 69 year old wrestling veteran took to Instagram on Sunday to explain that his gallbladder ruptured, leading to severe infections that required extended hospital care. Ottman said doctors told him the situation could have turned fatal if treatment had been delayed any longer, but he remains optimistic as he prepares for the next stage of recovery.

“If I would have waited one more day, the doctors told me I probably wouldn’t be here with you, be able to talk to you guys.”

Despite surviving the initial crisis, Ottman admitted the aftermath has been physically demanding. He described losing significant muscle mass and having to relearn basic movement as part of his recovery.

“But I’m here. I’ve lost a lot of muscle mass. I’ve lost a lot of different things. It’s been a brutal fight. I’ve been learning how to walk again. It’s been a fight.”

While the road ahead is not over, Ottman said he expects to be discharged from hospital very soon.

“I’m not out of the woods yet, but Monday afternoon they are going to let me out of here.”

Ottman also revealed that he is scheduled to undergo surgery on January 23 to have a drainage bag removed, marking another step toward regaining his health.

“Thank God, I’ve got a good wife. I’ve got great friends. My wrestling buddies are just amazing.”