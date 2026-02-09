×
WWE Was Reportedly Furious Over Ricochet's Recent Comments

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 09, 2026
WWE Was Reportedly Furious Over Ricochet's Recent Comments

AEW’s Ricochet sparked conversation this week after taking aim at WWE on Twitter X, accusing the company of damaging wrestlers’ legacies and their passion for the industry.

In one post, Ricochet went as far as comparing two popular figures tied to WWE programming, writing, “I’d argue El Generico has a better legacy than Sami Zayn.” The comment immediately drew attention given the long running connection between El Generico and Sami Zayn.

The remarks were later addressed in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, where Dave Meltzer noted that Ricochet’s comments “ended up infuriating a lot of WWE people.”

That claim was quickly met with sarcasm from WWE producer Shane Hurricane Helms, who responded publicly with a tongue in cheek message.

“I saw people kicking babies, catering got set on fire, Gorilla monitors were smashed to pieces, it was a f’n calamity I tell ya. 🤷🏻‍♂️”

Helms later clarified his stance, making it clear his issue was not with Ricochet personally, but with the reporting around the reaction.

“He [Ricochet]’s entitled to feel anyway he wants, he’s earned it. I loved working with Ricochet. My post was about the ridiculous claim that people were ‘infuriated.’ And fans getting worked by dirtsheets is a wild level of corny.”

